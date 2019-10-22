It’s playoff time and the Jordan volleyball team is playing its best volleyball of the season.
Jordan earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A, Section 2 north subsection playoffs and will open the playoffs at home against No. 5 seed Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday night.
The Jaguars enter the playoffs having won six of their last seven games including its last two Minnesota River Conference games.
“The Jags are playing very aggressive and as a team going into playoffs,” head coach Taylor Sonie said. “They are working together and peaking at the right time. They are finally confident in themselves and are also playing aggressively, which is super fun to watch them play like that because I knew they could play like this the whole season.”
That hot streak puts Jordan’s season record at 12-15 and its final MRC record at 4-3 which puts them in fourth place in the conference. Three teams, Belle Plaine, Southwest Christian and Mayer Lutheran, all tied for the conference title with a 6-1 record.
Jordan’s first round opponent, Glencoe-Silver Lake, enters the playoffs with a 15-12 record. They finished the season at the Rochester Tournament and they went 2-2 in the tournament.
“I don’t know much about Glencoe but I think we just need to be a step ahead of them mentally and know where their hitters are in the front and back row,” Sonie said. “We have been preaching that since day one that we need to be mentally focused on the hitters and what they could run on us.”
The winner of the Jordan vs. Glencoe match will move onto the north subsection semifinals against the winner of the No. 1 Southwest Christian vs. No. 8 Richfield match.
The other north subsection quarterfinal matches are No. 3 Norwood-Young America vs. No. 6 Bloomington Kennedy and No. 2 Belle Plaine vs. No. 7 Holy Family.
All the quarterfinal matches will be played on Thursday while the two subsection semifinals will be played on Tuesday at New Prague High School at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The subsection finals will be held Thursday, Oct. 31 at New Prague High School with the south subsection at 6 p.m. and the north subsection at 7:30 p.m.
The Class 2A, Section 2 championship will be played at Mankato East High School at 7:45 p.m. after the Class A, Section 2 finals.
The quarterfinal matches in the south subsection are as follows: No. 8 Blue Earth at No. 1 St. Peter, No. 5 Maple River at No. 4 Tri-City United, No. 6 Sibley East at No. 3 Waseca, and No. 7 Fairmont at No. 2 Le Sueur-Henderson.
Final win
Jordan wrapped up the regular season with a big win against Norwood-Young America last Tuesday night.
The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 25-23, 25-22, 25-27, 25-23.
In the first set, Jordan held a 24-15 lead only to see Norwood win eight points in a row to cut it to 24-23 before Jordan was able to close the set out on a Norwood hitting error.
In the second set, Norwood held a 15-12 and 19-16 lead but Jordan was able to battle back to tie it up at 20-20 before winning the set 25-22.
Jordan had two match points in the third set at 24-23 and 25-24 but Norwood fought both of those off and won the third set 27-25.
Norwood carried that momentum into the fourth set as they jumped out to an early 7-2 lead on the Jags. Jordan slowly reeled them in and tied the set at 15-15 and went on to clinch the match at 25-23.