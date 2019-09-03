The Jordan volleyball team is 0-2 on the season.
The Jaguars lost 20-25, 19-25, 21-25 to St. Louis Park as part of the Breakdown Sports Sideout Classic at Edina High School in its season opener on Saturday, Aug. 24.
They followed that up by falling 16-25, 19-25, 19-25 to No. 6 ranked Belle Plaine on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
In that loss, Madi Kes and Joelle Weber led the Jaguars with five kills each.
Makenna Johnson had a strong all-around game for Jordan as she finished with three kills, eight set assists, and nine digs. Lizzie Horton and Selena Dalton also had strong games in the loss. Horton finished with nine set assists, and three digs while Dalton had four kills and six digs.
Anna Stocker added eight digs for Jordan.
In the season opening loss to St. Louis Park, Kes finished with 11 Kills, two blocks, an assist, and a dig. Johnson finished with five kills, 12 digs, and 15 set assists.
Stocker finished with 10 digs while Ella Mahto had nine kills and Dalton had five ace serves.
The Jaguars return to the court on Thursday against Class A’s No. 3 ranked team in Mayer Lutheran.