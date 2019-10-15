The Jordan volleyball team is hoping its strong play of late will continue into the playoffs.
The Jaguars have one game left in the regular season before Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs start but Jordan should enter the playoffs feeling pretty good about themselves.
Jordan has won five of its last six games as they wrap up the regular season.
That good stretch of play has pushed Jordan’s regular season record to 11-15 and its Minnesota River Conference record to 3-3 (they finished up the season on Tuesday against Norwood-Young America).
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to start on Thursday, Oct. 24 with subsection play.
Jordan is in the north subsection and probably will be seeded No. 4 or 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake is the team that Jordan is battling for the No. 4 seed. Which ever team is the No. 4 seed, they will host the other team in the subsection quarterfinals.
Southwest Christian and Belle Plaine will be the No. 1 and 2 seeds with Norwood-Young America in line for the No. 3 seed. The other teams in the north subsection are Holy Family, Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy.
In the north subsection, St. Peter is probably the No. 1 seed followed by Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Waseca.
The subsection semifinals will be Tuesday, Oct. 29 followed by finals on Thursday, Oct. 31 and the section championship match on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Win
Jordan’s lastest strong effort came last Thursday when they defeated Sibley East 25-18, 18-25, 25-12, 25-13 at Jordan High School.
Jordan jumped on the Wolverines in the first set for a 10-2 lead. Jordan pushed that lead to as many as 10 points at 16-6 before Sibley East battled back and cut it to 19-16. Jordan would finish by winning six of the final eight points to win the set.
The second set was tied at 6-6 before Sibley East built the lead to 16-8. Jordan cut into the lead at 19-15 but Sibley East evened the match with a 25-18 second set win.
Jordan bounced back and dominated sets three and four to win its fifth match in its last six games.