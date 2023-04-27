120 years ago: April 23, 1903
Jacob Lebbriad of St. Lawrence has purchased a large bell whose sonorous tones reverberate in the wee-hours of the morning to the distress of the slothful.
Joseph Klemenhagen, the barber, will return to his old stand on Shakopee Street (now Broadway) where W.F. Baier the jeweler now is. Mr. Baier has disposed of his business and the new owner will move into the Ellis Building vacated by Mr. Klemenhagen.
Seeding is done and people are plowing corn land.
Frank Hruska is selling his property on Varner Street.
The first Commercial Club meeting was held Friday evening and was well attended and a permanent organization was effected. The meetings will be held on the evening of the first Friday of every month.
Sigmund Rendler’s injured hand has healed enough that he can return to work at the Rick wagon manufactory.
We have noticed that a large number of farmers have been getting apples and other fruit trees. They are going into another diversified farming arena – fruit raising.
Paul T. Hunziker has purchased W.F. Baier’s jewelry business here and will take possession May 1.
Casper Richter, 99, died Saturday morning. He was born in Prussia in 1813 and came to Jordan in 1855, after serving in the German Army. He was an early Jordan pioneer. His funeral was at St. John’s Church and burial at their cemetery.
Farmers who need hired help on their farms complain that good farm labor is very scarce and an expensive item this spring.
100 years ago: April 26, 1923
The city council has given orders that vehicles more than two ton weight are not permitted to cross the Sand Creek bridge at the foot of First Street.
George Degnan opens the Jordan Service Station on Monday.
Mrs. John Malleritsch sold her residence, a 9.5 acre property in lowertown, to Alfred Sass for $5,000.
The Scott County Farm Bureau office is moving from Shakopee to Jordan in accordance with an agreement made several years ago and John Sheay will be the new agent starting May 1.
Roads are in pretty bad shape. Several cars were stuck on the highway near the Schoenbauer place.
Joe Sunder is directing rehearsal for “Joe Ruggles or the Girl Miner” to be given by St. John’s Dramatic Club in May.
Busch’s Grocery opened Monday and has a “give me a name” contest. Winner receives a 98 pound bag of Seal of Minnesota Flour.
The wedding of Miss Clara Ruppert and Nick Lambrecht will take place at St. Joe’s Church next Tuesday, May 1.
The road from Lydia to Jordan has been in soft condition and the gravel is working into the roadbed. Nick Pauly has the job of dragging the road and is doing it faithfully.
A truck from Minneapolis laden with three tons of flour en route to Belle Plaine became embedded on Highway 5 near the Novotony place between Jordan and Merriam Saturday morning and remained in the mud 24 hours. Flour was transferred to a Jordan warehouse for safekeeping overnight. Sunday morning, the 3-ton truck was yanked out leaving two large craters to be filled in.
75 years ago: April 22, 1948
Ralph Patterson was seriously injured with a skull fracture in an automobile accident near Spring Lake last Saturday and is hospitalized. Henry Prehal, also in the car, escaped injury.
The fire laddies made short work of a tinder-try grass fire at Mrs. Anna Linn’s property last Thursday.
Official opening of the Minnesota River League baseball games will be on May 2 when Jordan will meet the St. Peter nine at the home field, Fairground Park.
Fishing season opens May 1 for trout, May 15 for walleye, crappies, sunfish and rockbass and June 13 for northern pike or pickerel.
Weather of the past week is called excellent. Sunny most days. A welcome shower one night to moisten the topsoil. Trees are budding and leafing. Work is being done in vegetable gardens. Horseradish and rhubarb are growing.
The Gamble Store in Jordan is looking for men to work on roofings and with other building materials.
Sunday’s summer-like temperatures brought out many motorists on the highways and a few picnickers – the first of the season. Several groups were observed enjoying picnic lunches in Jordan’s fine Lagoon Park.
Picnic tables, outdoor fireplaces and stoves, and tennis courts are here. Lots of room for other activities too.
This weekend “The Thrill of a Romance” starring Van Johnson and Esther Williams is at the Jordan Theatre.
50 years ago: April 26, 1973
Harold C. Fohrman of Jordan died suddenly at his home, April 16. He was born April 29, 1917 to Joseph A. Fohrman and Elizabeth Geis and attended St. John’s parochial school. He was married to Mary Kragthorp and worked for Northern State Power Company for nearly 40 years.
The Jordan V.F.W. Post and Auxiliary and the Jordan Commercial Club are sponsoring a turkey dinner for all senior citizens on their 5th anniversary.
Three candidates have filed for the two positions on the school board. Those who filed are Richard Nash, Robert J. Wolf and Leroy Scheffler; Incumbents William Tuttle and Curt Kochlin terms expire July 1, but neither has filed for reelection. Election to be held Tuesday May 15.
A request of Midway Development Corp. for the rezoning of 50.2 acres of Jackson Township from residential to General Business to build a shopping center was approved by the Scott County Board. The site is near 169, just outside of Shakopee.
Sophomore Kai Hammer threw a three-hitter at Shakopee Saturday to help the Hubman to a 3-2 win.
Manager of the Jordan Brewers, Bill Buesgens has asked all interested ball players to show up for tryouts/workout Sunday at 2 p.m.
30 years ago: April 29, 1993
The officers for 1993 were unveiled at the annual Jordan Commercial Club meeting. Stepping up from vice president’s position to the president is Rick Lockert who takes over from Dona Rebers. Elected vice president is Jim Terweds and reelected to the secretary-treasurer seat is Hank Haver.
Bill Koniarski was honored at the Jordan Commercial Club’s 70th annual banquet as a former Scott County Commissioner.
Four blighted buildings have been the target of complaints from residents of Lydia in Spring Lake Township since 1984 may finally be torn down. The four boarded up buildings include two general stores, the Lydia Feed Mill, and the Skelly Oil Station.
Appliance Service south on Highway 41 on Highway 169 is celebrating their 16th anniversary this week.