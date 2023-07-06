120 years ago: July 2, 1903
H.C. Dubbe’s had a jolly social dance last Sunday night in their barn. A good time was had by all.
Saturday this week will be the 127th anniversary of the independence of the United States. The Fourth of July is the greatest, grandest, noblest and most glorious of all the national holidays of any country. It symbolizes the highest form of freedom, civil and religious, and national and personal courage.
John Dols is buttermaker at Helena Co-operative Creamery. During May they churned out 95 tubs a week, each tub weighing 65 pounds. Most of the butter is shipped to Chicago.
John Bruchs, bartender at Mr. Ruppert’s sample room, has taken the position of bartender at Mr. Michael Ley’s establishment. Mr. Ley has been in business 21 years and this will be his first bartender!
“The Ramblers,” Jordan’s baseball team, went to Saint Patrick for a game Sunday and won 12 to 10.
Harmonia Singers have prepared a list of games and contests with prizes for the Fourth of July celebration to be held in Schutz and Hilgers Park.
Beginning July 12 and continuing for eight consecutive weeks, there will be an excursion group from the Twin Cities to Schutz and Hilgers Park.
The Strait property on Shakopee Street fronting the livery establishment of Strait Brothers has been vastly improved by the building of a cement walk.
Joseph Montag is building a mail wagon.
Schutz and Hilgers are repairing the wooden bridge crossing the creek from their brewery to the park.
S.L. Caswell has purchased one of Gottlieb Liebbrand’s “Syndicate homes” in the Syndicate addition and Frank Kipp will move the house to Caswell’s property at the corner of Varner and Third Street. The house now there will be torn down.
The city council approved liquor licenses of William Hilgers, Alex Ruppert, Michael Ley and John Hailand. Henry Nicolin applied for a bowling license, but a bond was not filed.
The red gasoline can law went into effect yesterday.
“The Eddy’s” played a pickup nine of grownups yesterday and won 75 to 10. A record that will stand!
The Koschel and Messenbrink brewery installed a new Blake pressure pump and will install a 500 barrel reservoir on the hillside to fight fire if ever needed. They will practically rebuild the brewery this summer.
100 years ago: June 28, 1923
The heat wave of the past ten days with the mercury going up to 90 in the shade was finally broken last Saturday afternoon with heavy showers and again with evening showers. The heat came back unabated until a freak north wind came up and the temperature dropped 20 degrees. The relief and rain were welcomed.
Joseph Podvolecke was born in Bohemia in 1856 and has died. He was a cabinetmaker in Jordan.
Police Chief Streitz was alone in the early morning hours when he saw three strangers prowling around town. Their car was parked in the alley behind Habegger’s office. Shots were fired and the three fled town– on foot. They haven’t been seen since. The car remains at Flaschenreim’s garage.
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Everman was christened and given the name Clarence Frederick.
The New Prague firemen played a baseball game with Montgomery’s firemen and won. Now they want to play Jordan’s firemen. Our laddies got up a team and the New Prague team came to town– they lost 7 to 8.
Nic Gerold has moved into the former Lutheran parsonage and Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Schmitt are in their new home on Varner Street.
George B. Strait has a new shipment of artistic and attractive porch and lawn furniture for your outdoor living.
Water Street was crowded with cars last Thursday evening. It was an occasion of the hearing before the Executive Committee of the Scott County League in the matter of the Prior Lake — Jordan game played in Jordan. The hearing was held in the Jordan Independent office and attracted much interest.
75 years ago: July 1, 1948
Mrs. Minnie Leibbrand, widow of George Leibbrand, died June 23 at the age of 81. She lived in her home on First Street after selling the family town-house on Varner Street. Arthur Leibbrand of Saint Lawrence and three grandchildren live on their original Leibbrand farm.
The marriage of Lois Marie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kerkow, to David. C. Wolfram, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wolfram, took place Saturday evening June 26 in Saint Paul’s Church.
M.T. Moran, 82, is retiring after spending twenty-six years as maintenance man at Mudbaden.
Ed C. Johnson of New Ulm has purchased the Gold Spot Dairy from Henry Nelson and will take over on July 1.
Last Thursday, Maureen Beckman returned from the Capital City where she had been a Scott County delegate to girl’s state.
The Math Busch Senior estate on the east terrace of First Street was sold to Andrew Schneider for $3,000.
Shonka’s Produce was sold to Edward F. Nachban and son, Robert. This was the former’s Merten’s Produce on Water Street.
Last week, construction work started on the new Seifert-Vomacha garage building on Broadway Street and opposite the Minneapolis and Saint Louis Railway Station.
Dr. H.H. Pierre was Sergeant at Arms at the Republican National Convention in New York and will return to Jordan soon.
Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Gerdes attended a family reunion and Grandma Klug’s birthday in Belle Plaine.
Reverend Jay Bostrom and family have left the Jordan-Lydia Methodist Church and are assigned to a Saint Paul, Minnesota Church. Reverend Willard J. Weeks will take over the Jordan churches.
50 years ago: July 5, 1973
The population of Jordan on April 1 was 2,144; 305 more than when the 1970 census was taken, according to population estimates released last week by the Metropolitan Council.
District 717 School Board members held their organization meeting and Edith Lucas was elected chairlady of the school board.
Ermine Morrell “hangs it up” after four years of driving the Jordan Independent and the Prior Lake American Newspapers from the central plant in Northfield, 74-year-old Ermie Morrell retired from his latest employment.
In agreement for Jung Product Inc. to acquire substantial interest in the ownership of Theradyne Corporation in Jordan, located in the former creamery building on First Street.
A water faucet leaking one drop per second adds up to about 650 gallons a year.
Last Sunday, July 1st, the State of Minnesota began spending money at the rate of $7.7 million a day according to the Minnesota Taxpayers Association.
An ice cream social is planned for Friday, July 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Masonic hall on Water Street. Serving: sandwiches, pie, ice cream and coffee. Sponsored by the Order of Eastern Star.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Breimhorst of Jordan Saturday, June 30 at Saint Francis Hospital.
The Wolf Motor Company float of Jordan won the first place in the Prior Lake Days parade.
30 years ago: July 2, 1993
Francisan fathers leave Saint John the Baptist parish after serving in the area the last 118 years. In 1975, four fathers and four brothers arrived in Jordan to staff Saint John’s, as well as the churches of Belle Plaine, Union Hill, Saint Benedict, Saint Joseph and Marystown.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at the new site of the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative’s new headquarters building on Monday, May 27.
Trent Simek was named to the 1993 MRC all-conference baseball team. Eric McGowen was named honorable mention.
The Jordan Brewers lost three games in a row last weekend and have dropped to 10-5 on the season.