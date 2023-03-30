120 years ago: Week of March 26, 1903
The change of weather to cooler last week was welcomed. It gave the water a chance to run off and all streams have been running full force day and night.
Rural Route 1 mail boxes are in great demand and from all appearances every rural patron will have a box up and ready by April 1st. Your next week's paper should be delivered to your rural home.
New pupils entering school for the first time are Rose, Amos and Arthur Meisenbrink, Alice Kelley, George Duffy, Felix Moses, William Geiger and Philip Montag. Some will be placed above first grade. More pupils are expected soon.
Mrs. Abbie Morlock of Elysian has purchase a fine granite monument which will be erected in the cemetery in Jordan to mark the resting place of her husband, Mr. Henry Morlock.
100 years ago: Week of March 29, 1923
The Jordan Creamery voted unanimously to authorize the board of directors to sell out its property to a new creamery organization of farmers only now being formed. The original creamery was formed in 1908 by businessmen, farmers and others interested by William Arnts. The new creamery will be owned by cow-owners and cream-delivering patrons. Some 125 patrons have already signed up for a total of $8,000 stock and the new name “Jordan Farmers Cooperative Creamery Association.”
The People's State Bank has installed a modern burglar alarm and clock system. The clock has Westminster chimes every quarter hour.
Everyone interested in the formation of a Scott County home talent baseball league with our neighboring towns are invited to to be at the City Hall Thursday evening at 8 p.m.
County Agent McFetridge will put on an orchard demonstration at the Nels Englund residence in April. Pruning of trees, tree grafting and budding will be on the program.
Good Friday is tomorrow. No business in Jordan is to be open between noon and 3 p.m. The day is a legal holiday.
75 years ago: Week of March 25, 1945
District Court convenes next Monday and jurors are ready. Case number 18 is a claim for personal injury lawsuits evolving from the automobile-truck crash at the railroad underpass in west Shakopee on December 19th for a total of $53,385. In this accident, Victor Langer, a World War II veteran was instantly killed. His wife, mother and father were injured as was Fred Langer.
The Jordan Fire Department was called out at 1 a.m. for a chimney fire at Ed Hopster’s home in Brentwood.
Sand Creek went on another rampage during the week causing discomfort to residents along Syndicate Street. One of winter’s heaviest snowfalls with a foot of snow added to the river filled Sand Creek. Ice was still in the creek and formed at every turn of the creek. It was dynamited for two days. Water backed up in Syndicate Street basements and a wall in Chester Scott’s home threatened to collapse. Fortunately, the ice broke and danger passed.
The Mertz Cafe on Broadway has been sold to Victor Kasper of St. Michael. The family has moved to Jordan.
Mr. Kasper has sub-let the eating part to William Lundgren, a World War II Veteran from Minneapolis.
The Jordan Municipal Band will give a concert March 30 at 8:15 p.m. Funds from the ticket sales will be used for new instruments and music. Funds are also being raised for uniforms.
50 years ago: Week of March 29, 1973
Kenneth Crane announces this week of his resignation as agent manager of Scott County Farm Bureau Insurance Agency. He joined Farm Bureau in 1963, and it has grown from one agent to the present four. Agents Crane announced he will start his own agency here in Jordan in the near future.
Kevin Spieker, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. K.R. Spieker was released from Methodist Hospital after being hospitalized with injuries received in a mini-bike-auto collision on County Road 10 near the Spieker home.
Bob Schmitz was elected president of the Jordan Commercial Club at the annual meeting held at Hotel Jordan. Henry Hauer, manager of Mertens Lumber Company was elected to succeed Dr. Joseph Pekarna as secretary-treasurer.
David Worm was named Outstanding Senior Agriculturist Boy and was named Chapter Star Farmer for 1963 at the Jordan Future Farmers of America ten years ago.
Mike Eischens, Jordan High School senior, is the newly elected captain of this year’s baseball team.
30 years ago: Week of April 1, 1993
Over 80 booths will be set up for the 7th annual Celebrate Jordan’s open house, April 4th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jordan High School.
Sand Creek’s annual ice jam was the scene last Friday afternoon as ice chunks, logs, and other debris came rushing down Sand Creek under the bridge near Holzer Park.
Lorraine Barta is director of the kitchen lunch program at Jordan High School. Participation in the Jordan Elementary and High School lunch program averages about 80 or 90 participants. The combined total averages about 900 lunches daily. At St. John’s in Jordan, the cooks Angie Schoenbauer and Marie Ries prepare for an average of 180 meals per school day.