120 years ago: July 9, 1903
“The Rambler’s” are doing well. On July 4th they defeated the team from Carver 4 to 3 and on Sunday they won a game from Benedict 8 to 7.
The cigar makers from Herder’s factory went to Spring Lake armed with rod and reels, fry pans and skillets for a week or ten days of glorious bachelor camp life.
Mr. Sebastian Gehring has died and is buried in Spirit Hill Cemetery. He lived here 20 years, engaged in brewery business and was the founder of Schutz and Hilger’s establishment. He disposed of his business interests in Jordan 20 years ago and he lived with his daughter Mrs. C.E. Winter in River Falls, Wisconsin.
At the city council meeting on July 6th on a motion, granted rent to the northern room of city hall to the Thresher’s Association at $10 a year. H. Ohman was appropriated $18 for running the ferry in May. $25.50 was appropriated to pay the salary of the firemen for the quarter and the bowling license bond of Henry Nicolin for a bowling alley was approved and license granted.
Strait Brothers and Morgan and Heiland are working on building a racetrack at Hamilton, now rechristened Savage in honor of the man who owns Dan Patch. A new fine barn was just built.
Diphtheria is reported in Dooleyville, St. Joe and south of town.
Joseph Gruber has his house and four lots in Jordan for sale for $250.
John Ricklick is Alex Ruppert’s new Bartender.
So far it has not been a very hot summer. Corn has been making up for lost time and is growing leaps and bounds.
Mail Carrier Montag of route 2 says the roads along his route have been greatly improved by the road overseers.
100 years ago: July 5, 1923
Henry Langer was born in Riegersdorf, Germany in 1847 and came directly to Jordan in 1881– 42 years ago yesterday. He spent over 40 years in the flour and grain trade. First with the Nicolin mills for 12 years and buying grain for different elevator companies, the last with the International Milling Company. The funeral was at St. John’s Church and burial in their cemetery.
Two of the night-prowlers who shot at Chief Streitz were apprehended last Wednesday in Minneapolis. Emil Drager of Jordan was on the bus when it stopped in Merriam when two young men got on. Emil and the bus driver notified the police. Later a line-up was formed, Chief Streitz present and he identified them as having seen them under a streetlight in Jordan. The third man is still missing.
The Scott County Oil Company will soon install a pump at Joseph Kehrer’s drug store.
Joseph Klemenhagen is building a new home in the arcade section of town.
Area roads are really in fine shape. The recent rains acted as a binder for preventing breakup from heavy truck traffic.
Mudbaden recently has a member of the European nobility among its patients. He was Count R. William Ravignon of Cetinje, Montenegro. He remained at Mudbaden for several weeks as he took treatments for rheumatism. He used to be with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show as a skilled horseman and a crack pistol shot.
Three military training camps for young men seventeen to twenty-four years old will be held at Fort Snelling in August.
75 years ago: July 8, 1948
Miss Luverne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Dueffert, was married to Henry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anna Betchwors, at 7 p.m. last Friday in Saint John’s Church.
The fourth band concert of the summer will be Saturday evening, July 10th on Water Street off Broadway. The Jordan Band will play fifteen selections.
The Scott County Farm Bureau purchased from the Leibbrand Property west of the FBSA quonset building, enough land for a streetway west of Varner Street and turned the way over to the city.
For Sale – a Coca Cola cooler using ice at Busacker’s Mobil Service Station in Lydia.
Coming July 9th – Monroe Brothers Circus. Twenty big circus acts, novelty acts, free acts. Two performances, 2 and 8 p.m. Prewar Prices!! 30 cents and 60 cents includes tax. Come to Scott County Fairgrounds in Jordan.
Peter, 11-year-old son of Superintendent Weignberger, is ill with meningitis at a Minneapolis hospital.
The Jordan “Rockets” of the Sun Valley League, bowed in defeat Sunday to their league’s first place team, Richfield-Bloomington by a score of 15 to 5.
The annual picnic of the Jordan Firemen will be held at Lagoon Park on July 18th.
The State Theatre in Belle Plaine is showing “Lil Abner” and Zane Grey’s “Wild Horses” in a double feature July 9 and 10. Jordan’s Theatre has Roy Rogers in “Bells of San Angelo” on July 8, 9, 10.
50 years ago: July 12, 1970
Jordan and Lydia telephone customers will have toll-free services to the Minneapolis-St. Paul calling area beginning July 15. Starting July 15 you must also dial 492 first, plus the seven digit number when making any telephone call.
Alice Beckius, commercial clerk in the Jordan office for the Central Telephone Co, started working for the Minnesota Community Telephone Company in 1937 as a relief operator. She remembered when a 20 party line was not unusual.
The Jordan School Class of 1938 will have their class reunion at the Hub, Saturday, July 14.
Let it be known that any dog seen distracting from the beauty of lot 51 will be reported immediately to the dog catcher. Lot 51, Valley Green Mobile Park.
The Mini-Met will be spray painted this coming Saturday starting at 7 a.m. in preparation for the upcoming Minnesota State Tournament held here August 30 through Sept. 9.
30 years ago: July 9, 1993
Sixth graders from Saint John’s Parochial School comment about living in Jordan at other times. Michael Beckius would have liked to live in Jordan in the early 1900’s. The brewery was opening and was a very important industry. Mike Busch would have liked to live in Jordan in 1853. Jonathan Brandtner chose 1888, the year of the big flood and finishing of Saint John’s Church. Eric Kleher wrote 1886 because that’s when the city got street lights. And Stephanie Shotliff chose the year 1960 because of the great flood that occurred in Jordan; her dad was 6 years old and could go swimming in his own backyard.
Ron Menke, Gene Von Bank, Dave Schlauderraff, Allan Stocker, Ray Joachim and Ron Beckman attended the FFA leadership training camp at Britt, Minnesota.
The Jordan Brewers answered their recent losing streak with three wins around the Fourth of July weekend.