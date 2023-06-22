120 years ago: June 18, 1903
The second annual excursion of the Ironmolden to Jordan’s Schutz and Hilgers Park occurs next Sunday. The group sponsors an attractive program of sports, races and other activities with nice prizes to win.
A New Prague team, “the second nine” came to Jordan for a game with the Ramblers and won 16 to 10.
Frank Pekarna has purchased the Ricklick farm of 68 acres on the Merriam Road.
On a motion, the City Council resolved to hire Theodore Volk to run the Peterson Ferry for one month and $20 per month. A second motion instructed the Chief of Police to see that $10 be paid to the city treasurer for every picnic held at the park and the same if special police protection is required.
The Peter Wagner family moved into the home they recently purchased on lower Water Street.
The Jordan Independent has new wood type, wood rule, borders and ornaments and a 20 case wood type cabinet. We can turn out a paper, posters and bills for the most discriminating clients.
1
00 years ago: June 21, 1923
The old Harmonica Hall that was built in 1882 by the Turners and soon reorganized as the Concordia Singing Society and many years later the Harmonica Singing Society disbanded two years ago. The property was then sold to Hennes and Weckman and then to Simons Lumber Company. Now the building comes to an end of life after it burnt down the other day. Because of the way the building was built, it was conducive to creating a blaze.
While doing his duty as fireman, Will C. Juni fell 22 feet from the attic of the Harmonica Hall to the earthen basement as the building burnt. His were a bruised left leg and a sore right arm.
Painter Hansen and Howard Moeller are papering the interior of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church this week.
Dr. and Mrs. N.J. Marxen have returned from their honeymoon auto trip and are now living in the Eickenbush residence apartment.
A “bee” of ladies from St. John’s Church gathered in their school and scrubbed floors and woodwork and washed windows prior to the Sisters’ annual retreat in Jordan next week. About 38 sisters are expected to attend the retreat.
The Albert Mayer 80 acre farm two miles southwest of Jordan was sold to John Busch for $10,150.
75 years ago: June 17, 1948
Gerhard Buescher died at age 75. Born in Illinois, he came to Minnesota in 1900. He worked as a farm hand and later engaged in feed grinding, lumber sawing and ditching. His funeral was at St. Benedict and burial in the churchyard.
Rossini’s wedding march was used in the processional when Bernice Pauly was led to the altar by Virgil Hoddman for their marriage ceremony on June 15th in St. John’s Church.
Poor visibility from the dusty roads were the cause of LeRoy Scheffler’s auto accident. He drove into a telephone pole near the Herman Will farm. The auto was damaged beyond repair but Scheffler and his two passengers were unharmed.
111 boys and girls from the rural and the parochial schools in Scott County will receive their graduation from e8th grade certificates in Belle Plaine on Friday June 18th.
Jordan’s summer recreation started Monday at Fairground Park when 50 boys pre-registered and are looking for more.
50 years ago: June 21, 1973
Last month, Wolf Motor Co. moved into their new location onto a nine acre site on the intersection of Highways 282 and 169 at the edge of Jordan. The company plans an open house in about a month.
Mr. and Mrs. Alan Busch of St. Benedict will be honored at an open house in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary. The event will be held Friday night at the New Prague Knights of Columbus Hall.
Mrs. Mary Mares, 83 of New Prague and her daughters Ann Schwingler of Mound, Hedy Joachim of Jordan, her granddaughter Vickie Nygaard of Mound, left on a 4 day Las Vegas trip. Mrs. MAres won the trip at a drawing held at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Mound.
The Brewers dropped two big games last week when they came out on the short end at St. Peter 6-1 and Le Sueur rallied for three game winning runs in the top of the ninth to beat Jordan by a score of 5-2.
30 years ago: June 17, 1993
Shield Sponsel, 34, is Mrs. Minnesota for the second time, winning the Minnesota USA Pageant in St. Cloud. In 1990, she had become Mrs. Minnesota America under another pageant system.
June is Dairy Month. An average Minnesota dairy herd is roughly 55 cows. 8.6 pounds of milk is equal to a gallon of milk.
General Contractor S.M. Hentges is progressing in the moving part of the earth at the intersection of 169 and 282, which when finished, will become a four lane highway with a raised median and turn lanes.
Frances Pelarski, age 79, of Prior Lake died June 11 at her home. Married David Pelarski and they had 5 children. She was a self-employed hair stylist in Jordan for many years.
Herb Sand, age 79, of Jordan died Thursday, June 10. Survived by his second wife Angie and stepsons Tom and Steven Pekarna and stepdaughter Kathy.
Arvid Hoffman, age 70 of Jordan, died June 12. He married Marcella Gansen and had four children.
Archbishop John Roach will conduct a closure mass with a reception in honor of the closure of the Franciscan ministry here on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Ironically, it is the feast of St. John the Baptist.