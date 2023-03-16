120 years ago: March 12, 1903
Township elections were held last Tuesday. In Sand Creek Gottlieb Peire is Chairman and Math Hennes Vice-Chair, Clerk Frank Moeller Jr., Assessor Frank Geis, Treasurer Barclay Varner, Constables Henry Hentges and Frank Grommesch. J.J. Bliss is Chairman in St. Lawrence with A. Blume and A. Brandl associates. Clerk is John Laurens, who has served since 1868, Treasurer J.W. Lough and August Ahlwede is assessor.
At the recent county commissioners meeting, Joseph Richter applied for our auctioneer’s license and upon payment of $10, it was granted.
The groundhog’s six weeks of winter prediction is nearly over and he begins to look like a false prophet this year.
The Twin City Telephone Company line started in operation at Kehrer’s, the local station. Now we can communicate with any part of the state, Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas.
The creek is open, with a couple of dynamited log jams. It seems spring really came early this year.
Jas. Cragun will be the Rural Route 1 mail carrier in St. Lawrence with Horace Cragun as substitute. Route 2 carrier is Joseph Montag with Henry Schutz as substitute. The Dooleyville Route 3 is Otto Behmler. The substitute is unknown.
100 years ago: March 15, 1923
Last Friday night our girls basketball team met the girls from Carver and Chaska. Our team had little trouble obliterating them 8 to 4.
The boys game “was the berries” and exciting to the end. The game was neck-to-neck and hard for Jordan to lose 9 to 10. Jordan’s team is Sid Nolden, Henry Morlock, Ted Herder, Harry Lebra, and Leonard Sachs.
H.C. Varner has rented the south building of the Scott County Oil and will open a barber shop.
The Jordan Commercial Club has held several meetings in promotion of getting a highway across to Carver County via the Stocher Ferry route. F.H. Juergens completed a canvas for donations and reports a local of #642 for the project was collected.
The Jordan Fire Brigade has 49 members. Of this number, four joined “back in 1891” and are in good standing– Louis Grams, Barney Herder, Jake Simon, and Herman Herder. Eleven are in the honorary class with 20 years continuous service. John Allman is the head of the group.
Jordan’s sensational news of the week was the burglary of Mores’ Cash Bargain Store early Tuesday morning. Nothing was broken, nothing smashed, nothing vandalized. With meticulous care they selected the most expensive suits and coats of women’s and menswears, leaving the cheaper items. It is estimated that Meyer and Ben Mores lost about $5,000 of clothing.
75 years ago: March 11, 1948
Two Jordan students won a Superior rating at the sub-district speed contest; Jiv Pauly and Warren Wagner. They will advance to the district contest on March 15 in Le Sueur.
Five more inches of snow fell last Saturday and the plows were out working Sunday. Not all nights are subzero but last Tuesday morning was 8 below and yesterday 14 below in Jordan. A bitter-cold breeze out of the north.
A recent meeting of the Jordan Fire Department was held at the Hotel Jordan. It was reported that they had fifteen fires in Jordan, none serious, mostly chimney fires. Out of town were more serious, one at Lydia and the other at Benedict recently.
50 years ago: March 15, 1973
The official highway traffic toll for Minnesota for the year 1972 has just been released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety as 1,031. Included in the total were 102 pedestrians, 27 bicyclists, and 53 motorcyclists.
The warm weather and the rainfall of the past days were expected to send the Minnesota River to a crest of 22.5 feet at Jordan this week. The river was slightly over flood stage of 20 feet on Tuesday.
A Jordan pilot was one of two men killed last Wednesday morning in the crash of a small jet plane in Blaine. He was Darrel G. Kelly, 36, a resident of rural Jordan the past four years.
The Scott County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting went on record to approve a one cent raise in the state gasoline tax.
Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Carlson, St. Lawrence Township farmers, were involved in an accident on Highway 169 near the APCO station last Wednesday. Mr. Carlson’s brakes failed as he approached Highway 169 and his truck went into the path of a station wagon. Both of the Carlson’s were hospitalized at St. Francis this past week.
Congratulations are in order to Willy Menke, who won a set of Encyclopedia Britannica for his school in a recent contest sponsored by Del Larson Studio of St. Paul.
30 years ago: March 18, 1993
Minnesota Democratic Senator Paul Wellstone listened to Concerns of the Jordan area residents for an informal discussion in the Banquet Room at Lloyd’s.
Kari Kannenberg and employees of Sports Wheels loaded up a shipping container of bikes and bike parts along with other supplies which were needed at the Evangelical Lutheran Mission in Ghana, Africa. Two Churches, Trinity Lutheran from Belle Plaine and Redeemer Lutheran of Wayzata, also donated items for this project.
Six Panthers were selected to 1992/1993 MRC all conference wrestling team: Pat McNamara, Jacob Sellnow, John Jay Weldon, Nathan Hanson, Lonnie Pauly, and Matt Fahey. Steven Kohout, a junior, was named to the honorable mention team.