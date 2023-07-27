120 years ago: July 23, 1903
Haying is pretty well done. Threshing started Monday for rye and the yield is reported to be good.
Two trainloads of city people came out to Jordan Sunday to take part in the switchmen’s union picnic. There were two baseball games, neither too interesting except the amount of kickers done to the poor umpires! Three men were taken to court, fined $10, $15 and $25, and jailed. There was no other athletic program. The other principal amusement was dancing.
The enrollment for summer school is 35 and examinations will be August 3-4 and 5. The group had two lectures this week: “The Psychological Basis of Method in Education” and “On Literature in our Schools.”
The diphtheria cases are improving nicely but not out of quarantine yet.
Frank Rogge has purchased the interest of Joseph Mayer in the saloon they have been conducting and is now sole owner.
Photography Heitkamp is about to retire from the picture business after twelve years. A young man from Iowa will take possession August 15.
R.F. Mertens transferred the title of 20 acres of timber land to Frank Shonka for $1,080 or 54 cents an acre.
100 years ago: July 19, 1923
Scott County has a total of 2,570 automobiles and trucks, according to a compilation by a St. Paul farm journal. A highway bulletin points out that machines in this county pay highway dues of $41,762 or at the rate of $908 for each of the 46 miles of truck routes in the county.
An old landmark has disappeared – the former Ley residence on Second Street across from the Catholic Church was torn down by R.F. Mertens and a modern new bungalow will be built.
The county looks pretty good at this time of year. The rains have kept vegetation fresh and clean looking. The woods and fields are quite free from pests and insects that devour vegetation.
Excavation work is being done for a handsome new bungalow for H.F. Leifer on Shakopee Street.
There was a train wreck on the Omaha line a little west of the Jordan yards. It is not known what caused the wreck, but one of the ladden freight cars became loose and this caused a tear-up of the track and ties for 300 feet and three more cars were damaged. It took several fours for train traffic to move again.
75 years ago: July 22, 1948
After 20 years of efficient service of fine breads and pastries, Elmer Weckman is selling his business to Paul Beckman. Mr. Beckman worked for Elmer from 1935 until 1942 when Paul was in the army.
Steeplejacks were in Jordan last week and climbed the 162 foot spire at St. John’s Church. They took down the large cross on the spire for regilding. The next day the cross was replaced at the top of the spire with a new cross made by Juni Hardware.
The East Union Evangelical Lutheran Church observed their 90th anniversary of organization last Sunday with meals served in the East Union Hall – the place where Gustavus Adolphus College was started.
The Highway Department is rebuilding the viaduct on South Broadway over the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad. Traffic on Highway 169 will be detoured through town via the former highway route of Spirit Hill and the Paiepes’ farms.
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Busch had a son born on July 16th.
50 years ago: July 26, 1973
Chuckwagon and chariot races will be one of the features of the Scott County Fair this year. Sixty-four horses and 40 cowboys will be driving and riding for prize money. Reserved seat tickets for the feature are available at $3 each from Maynard Harmes. Scott County’s 59th annual fair will be at their new site Thursday August 2 through Sunday August 6.
Adam M. Eischens died at Queen of Peace Hospital July 25. He attended St. Benedict School and in his active years farmed in Helena Township. He is survived by his second wife, Catherine, four sons and six daughters.
A severe summer storm with high winds struck Scott County Sunday destroying a barn and two machine sheds. Packed with hail, some golf size caused heavy crop damage. Gordon Klehr’s barn was completely destroyed and Kenneth Wolf’s machine shed was demolished.
30 years ago: July 22, 1993
Mayor Ron Jabs will officially dedicate the new gazebo in Lagoon Park this Sunday, July 28 at 4 p.m.
Wilfred Pauly is ready to paint the Heimatfest dates on the north of the former Beckius Hardware building. He talked to co-chairpersons Kathy Culling and Char Voigt into carrying his long ladder across first street by saying “you’re younger than me, way younger than me.”
The Jordaness Lions Club celebrated its first anniversary with a club picture at Lion’s Park. Mary Oldenberg is president.
Dr. James H. Hessian opened up an office for his veterinary medicine in the upstairs apartment of the Wolf residence on Highway 169 next to Saint John’s School in 1953.
Jordan Brewers record list of pitchers with the most pitcher strike-outs: 20 for Dick Hellmer in 1965, five pitchers struck out 19: Roger Denzer in 1907, John Garbet did twice in 1953 and 1954; Fulton Weckman in 1959 and John Seifert in 1972.