120 years ago: August 20, 1903
Two long crowded excursion trains brought out an immense crowd on Minneapolis Switchmen to Lagoon Park on Sunday and we regret to say – it was a very undesirable crowd, the worst this season.
The Ramblers baseball team went to Belle Plaine Sunday for a game with the young Govenors. A battle royale until the 7th inning when after too many errors, the Govenors won 9 to 1
Koschel and Messbenbrink will begin about Sept. 1 or sooner to rebuild their entire brewery, three stories in height, of sandstone throughout.
The brickwork on the Moses and Edelman addition is finished and the roof is now on.
The products of the Jordan Breweries will be marketed under the union label henceforth. The breweries joined the Minneapolis Union #31 last Friday.
The new ferry at Bristol’s is in fine order and the approach roads on both sides of the river are now in good shape as the Carver County roads were recently repaired. You can haul any kind of load over this route now.
A first grade teacher is wanted for an eight month term in District 47, Scott County.
John Wiedmann is building a house, barn and granaries on the farm he recently purchased in Helena, southeast of Jordan.
Nolden has a fine new dray; the product of a home industry made by Henry Galles at Heitkamp’s shop. It will carry a three ton load.
Miss Anna Podvolecky will be the telephone operator for the evening hours at the central office of the Jordan Telephone Company.
School Superintendent G.B. Otto and wife arrived in town Tuesday and will reside in the Janes Building. He will be preparing for the opening school date of Sept. 7.
100 years ago: August 16, 1923
Mudbaden has a railroad depot, but Mudbaden Sulpher Springs Company now has the first highway depot in Scott County on the combined Highway No. 5 and 13 at the Differt crossing of the M. and St. L. Railroad two miles northeast of Jordan. It is a handsome one-story building electrically illuminated and heated in cool weather.
Snow fences are to be built along trunk highways this fall to keep main roads open in the winter.
The Scott County Fair at Shakopee will be August 30, 32, and September 1.
A quiet wedding was held last Saturday evening when Reverend Baenziger united Lester Wolfram and Stella Jaeger as man and wife in the Methodist rectory.
The strong and clever New Market baseball nine came to Jordan for the closing game of the Scott County league season last Sunday. One of the most interesting games at Morlock Field, Jordan won 8 to 5.
First fruits of the gasoline price war were tasted in Scott County last Tuesday when the price dropped 7 cents per gallon to 16 cents.
Mrs. Frank Pekarna and family are now living on Shakopee Street in the Peter Schutz residence.
Timely rains this summer have made it nice for early plowing that had been proceeding on many of our area farms.
75 years ago: August 19, 1948
Jordan’s Sportsman Club set free 210 Chinese ringneck pheasants in the Jordan area this spring and now 200 more yesterday.
The county’s newest activity program in the extension office is the inauguration of a year round program with the women of Scott County. A group of women representing the nine townships in Scott County initiated the study. Now women can enroll to learn refinishing furniture, shortcuts in sewing and many other ideas and areas.
The enlarged Standard Service station on Third and Broadway is ready for business. A new 30 x 32 structure with a 14 foot ceiling and two large 12 x 12 doors provide for the largest of vehicles. There is a full basement. The original part is now an office.
Due to the drought and poor growth, the annual Municipal Garden Club Flower Show is canceled. The Municipal Band will now give a free concert in the future. The band is waiting for their new hats to arrive.
Edward Von Hoff is the new Jordan Band director. The first band meeting is August 25 at 8 a.m. in the rehearsal room. All who are interested please attend.
Spandel’s Gladiolas are now in bloom and are good. Orders are accepted daily at our gardens, the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway.
50 years ago: August 23, 1973
The street and walkway leading into the Mini-Met were black topped in preparation for the upcoming state baseball tournament next weekend.
An organization meeting was held for Girl Scout leaders at the home of Mrs. Rosemary Lucius. All present leaders attended but a need for more leaders is needed.
The Jordan High School marching band, under the direction of Cliff Klehr, will appear at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, August 24 at 1:52 p.m.
Beginning Sept. 1, a new school bus warning system will go into effect. The new system is called the 8-lamp system. The bus will display flashing amber lights as a warning that they are preparing to stop for children. When the bus comes to a stop to either pick-up or drop-off children, a flashing red light will signal. All local buses have this equipped.
Jim Trapp has been hired as a social and physical education teacher for the Jordan School.
30 years ago: August 19, 1993
Councilman Benko recommended studying an extension street from Sunset Drive near the Jordan Medical Clinic to Creek Lane at last Monday’s regular meeting.
Willy Pauly used an old dinosaur structure he created 20 years ago. He completely refurbished it and rebuilt it to enter the “Enquirer” Newspaper’s contest. He used Enquirer Newspaper sheets to rebuild the structure and won 1st place and $500.
The Jordan Fire Department sponsored water fights on First Street near Stingrays.
The Jordan Brewers will be in the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this year. That will be the tenth time in twelve years.