120 years ago: May 15, 1903
At Saint John’s Church yesterday at 9 a.m. Mr. Herman Herder and Miss Nora Scheiderhan were pronounced as man and wife by Reverend Father Cletus.
Possibly the creek has never been higher at this time of the year. The continuous rains earlier this week swelled the creek to its banks.
Among the laws passed by the legislature recently was one requiring all butchers to be closed on Sunday.
Merchant Engler shipped a carload of potatoes to the city market yesterday. H.T. Morlock shipped a carload of hogs on Friday and Buyer Arens a carload on Tuesday.
The Minneapolis and Saint Louis Railway men have been repairing the viaduct crossing the tracks out past the breweries. The foundations are being overhauled also.
After July 1, any dealer in gasoline who shall deliver gasoline in quantities of more than one pint and less than six gallons in cases NOT colored red, will be guilty of a misdemeanor subject to a fine of not more than $100.
Jeweler Hanziker has cast out his gasoline light and put in electric lights in his neat shop.
It was too damp for the Ramblers to go to Belle Plaine to play ball Sunday.
All over Scott County, reporters have the complaint that “news” is scarce due to too much weather.
Belle Plaine will again start ringing curfew each evening at nine o’clock. It will “ring out” and the children will “ring in.”
The Jordan Gun Club had its first shoot Friday evening. It was rather dark for good shots but Tony Siefert broke 19 out of 25.
Theodore Arens will erect a modern slaughter house of commodious dimensions at or near the present one.
Two more weeks of school lessons and work. School will close on June 5th.
100 years ago: May 17, 1923
Scott County has gained $20,414 on road aid and only the most heavily traveled could be improved. The 12 miles of Highway 5 between Shakopee and Jordan bears a tremendous heavy traffic with well over 2,000 vehicles per day. It is possible the county board and the state highway department will hard-surface this area.
Wedding bells are ringing. Lawrence J. VonBank and Catherine Hennes were married at St. John’s yesterday. Hildegarde Nicolin and Frank Madden wed in St. Paul’s. At Lydia, Elsie Will becomes the bride of Arthur Leibbrand this afternoon.
The Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company and the Jordan Telephone Company received a carload of cedar poles from Theodore Arens of Hill City for the improvement of their transmission lines. The light company is placing all lines when possible in alleys and off streets.
Leo Link has painted the exterior and interior of the H.T. Morlock place (the former Smail home) and is preparing it for the new county agent John Sheay and his family.
Henry Dorn and family moved from lower town to the John Busch residence on Home Street.
Mr. and Mrs. George Leibbrand have moved from their farm in St. Lawrence and are in their new home built in 1921. Son Arthur and his bride Elise Will are now at home on the farm.
A parcel shower was held for Tresa Rogers in Benedict at the Shonka home. Miss Rogers will become the bride of Dr. N.J. Marxen in June.
A new organ has been ordered for St. Benedict’s Church from the famous builder in Louisville, Kentucky.
Spring has been unseasonably cold but fishing opener happened on Tuesday with anglers having little luck.
75 years ago: May 13, 1948
Burglars broke into Busch’s Ideal Store last Saturday night, opened the store’s cash drawer with no damage and made off with $70. The robbers entered through the back door by breaking a window.
At 6 p.m. Sunday a sedan driven by Gerhard Krohn rolled off the pavement on North 169 at Broadway and Fourth Streets. It rolled down an embankment, through a fence and came to rest in Spandel’s Floral Gardens. No one was injured.
The American Legion Auxiliary has chosen Maureen Beckman to attend Girls State.
Edward Hopster, owner of the fire destroyed filling station in Brentwood, says it is his intention to rebuild the station and work should start soon.
William Kochlin, a section head on the Omaha rail tracks has been promoted to section boss.
Henry Arens is city assessor.
The Junior-Senior Prom is in the High School auditorium on May 14th from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Music is by Don Moe’s Orchestra. All Alumna of Jordan High School are welcome to join us.
Friday night is All Students Annual Jamboree at Excelsior Amusement Park in Excelsior. Reduced rates on admission and fifteen thrill rides and speed boats. Dance Friday and Saturday to Bud Straw’s Orchestra.
Pathe News; Donald Duck Cartoons and Eddie Cantor and Joan Davies in “If You Knew Susie” are all showing at the Jordan Theatre this coming Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
LAWN MOWERS– 16 inch Dalglish only $22.25; an 18 incher for $23.45 and a 16 inch Great States for $21.50. We also have lawn hose, green catchers, etc. at Krautkremer Hardware in Jordan.
Rain and chilly weather canceled all four games in the River League. BUT Jordan has a nice Junior team and they had a game with their class at Shakopee. Shakopee won 5 to 4 but it was a plucky game.
50 years ago: May 17, 1973
Pastor Verne N. Voss turned the first shovel of dirt to break the ground for a new parsonage to serve the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church here. Site of the residence is across the street from the church on West 6th Street.
Two new members were elected to the Jordan School Board by the voters of District 717. They are Leroy Scheffler and Robert Wolf. Scheffler won 250 votes and Wolf 188.
Scott County Board of Commissions made a resolution to authorize the board to exercise and sign a lease agreement with John Krautkremer for a five-year lease for the county extension office facilities. The Krautkremer building is located on First Street.
A group of Scott County senior citizens returned from a two day trip to Pella, Iowa’s 38th annual tulip time festival They were accompanied by Marguerite Will, coordinator of Scott County.
Did you know that the percentage of adults in this country holding high school diplomas has increased from 49% in 1962 to 67% just ten years later? And the increase among men is greater than the increase among women.
The Le Center Chiefs took the season opener from the Jordan Brewers last Sunday 12-5. The Jordan Boys had just six hits and struck out 15 times.
30 years ago: May 20, 1993
A beautiful bed of flowers adorns the “Welcome to Lagoon Park” sign at the entrance of the park.
Thirty-three years ago today marks the anniversary of the Jordan Flood and the property damage was estimated at nearly three quarters of a million dollars.
Mystic Lake Casino is now offering Bingo every Saturday morning. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. free continental breakfast served from 8:30 to 9:15. Bingo sessions start at 9:30 a.m.