123 years ago Week of Sept. 28, 1899
Some of the boys have been taking a pre-graduate course in civil engineering at the new city well during their free time this past week – Pupils in fourth grade are doing excellent work with numbers. We need another dictionary. We should have three, but they didn’t come. This one is badly grayed – Why do we wait?? Ella Magenheimer, our upper grade student last year has obtained a teacher’s certificate and position in one of our county schools.
September 26th weddings – Miss Susie Peters to Joseph Erkens and Miss Susie Morrill to Mr. Henry Klicky.
Chaska is having a big fair this week. Their new steam laundry is set to start operation this week also.
John Dietz has put a handsome iron fence made by Rick’s manufacturing in front of his residence.
Lovers of tersichore should not fail to take part in the grand ball at Nicolin’s Opera House Friday evening. Music of Obrecht’s Juvenile Band. Tickets 50 cents a couple.
Strait Brothers, the liverymen, received another car load of Montana horses moving. They are going from $30-$60 each and some weigh as much as 1,300 pounds, they are very muscular animals.
H.H. King, the mainspring of the Jordan mill, was here Saturday looking after mill interests. The mill is burning out 400 barrels of flour daily.
Moses and Edelman adventure: Our New Grocery department in the rear annex. – 19 sugar for $1.00; 1 coffee for 10 cents; 12 bars laundry soap for 25 cents. See us for bargains.
15-year-old Michael Spandel of Louisville near Mariam three a stone through the window of a railroad business car and barely missed the head of the RR superintendent. Officer Fleisch has arrested him and turned over to a grand jury.
120 years ago Week of Oct. 2, 1902
People in this vicinity are now digging potatoes, a fair crop is expected.
A meeting was held in the public school for basketball enthusiasts Tuesday. It was decided that anyone wishing to join a club must deposit twenty-five cents in the treasury. After it is known who wants to join the club there will be another meeting for organizing the club.
Theresa Mertens is the popular manager of the crockery and china department in Wolf’s Store.
Dr. McCarthy reported that there are three cases of diphtheria at the home of Matt Flaschenrein in St. Joe and they are improving nicely. Barney Weibel’s family is also on the convalescence.
Dr. Janes is still a student at the Chicago Polyclinic where he is pursuing added lines of research.
The quail season is now open and our hunters with dogs, lunch and ammunition are heading for the fields and woods.
Albert Smith, after a two year absence, returned to Jordan last Saturday. He has been on a concert tour with the famous Ogden’s Concert Band touring ten states.
The excess of rainy days has made it difficult for threshermen to make headway this fall. Unless we soon get clearer skies it is feared that the threshing will not be finished by the time snow flies.
A.C. Schottler is the new proprietor of the Lunkenheimer general merchandise store in Helena.
The Helena Creamery Association is having new feed mills put in here and at Benedict. They will install in the Jordan Station and have a capacity of 300 to 400 sacks per day.
Theodore Arens wants all the hands he can get to work in the sugar beats Monday morning.
70 years ago Week of Oct. 2, 1952
Vernon J. Wick, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Wick of St. Joe, passed away October 1st. He had been ill with poliomyelitis for only three days.
Herman Westlund, 75 years old, was walking across the intersections of First and Rice street when he was struck by a car driven by Frank Lehnen who was going east. Mr. Lehnen was blinded by the lights of an oncoming car.
Jordan’s first football game of 1952 was a thrilling game even though the Hubmen came out on the short end of the game with Arlington – 20 to 0.
The Jordan American Legion Auxiliary will hold a food sale at the Northern States Power office on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Warden have a daughter born September 28th in New Prague hospital.
Mr. Eldon Sanders is the new Industrial Arts teacher in Jordan and will start his twenty-eighth year of teaching. He taught 19 years in North Dakota.
Hennen’s Ideal Store has Pillsbury Cake Mix – 2 for 53 cents; Jello – 3 for 25 cents and four rolls of Charmin toilet paper for 33 cents.
The Red Owl Agency has one pound can Salmon for 39 cents and 6 oz. can chicken of Sea Tuna for 23 cents.
50 years ago Week of Oct. 5, 1972
The Scott County Agriculture Society turned down by one vote the offer from the city of Jordan to buy the county fairground in Jordan for $20,000.
The city council approved a building permit for Wolf Motor company to construct a new Ford garage and display room at 600 West 2nd Street. The new facility will be constructed on an 8 acre site across highway 282 from the Triangle on the property formerly owned by Martin Breimhorst.
Laura Frank, 76, formerly from Jordan died at the Masonic Home, Sept. 28th. Born to Mr. and Mrs. John and Rosina Leibbrank Frank, Laura and her sister, Rosalia, moved to Belle Plaine in 1970, but with continual failing health, she moved to the Masonic Home four months ago.
Mary L. Trost, Jordan, died at Queen of Peace Hospital, Sept. 30. Born in 1894, she married Herman Trost who survives her along with 3 sons, Herman, Eddie and Alvin. Her older son Walter preceded her in death.
The first annual Jordan Fire Ladies Auxiliary meeting was held at the Jordan Fire Station, Sept. 26. Officers were elected – president, Betty Sunder; vice president, Sharon Wodtke; secretary-treasurer, Judy Beckman.
In 1973 Minnesota cars will be taxed on value. Unlike the old tax formula, which reduced the tax every three years, under ad valore the tax drops every year to a minimum at the end of 10 years. An additional feature of the new law is that, since the tax is based on value, it is now deductible from an individual’s federal income tax.
The Jordan Hubmen lost their fifth game of the season last Friday when they traveled to Norwood and were shutout 20-0. Friday they go to Montgomery to take on the Red Birds.
30 years ago Week of Oct. 9, 1992
The city council Monday night faced a barrage of questions, criticism, objections and concerns from citizens at a special assessment hearing for 1992 improvements, which were completed by the city. Improvements included sidewalks, curbs, gutters and streets. Complaints came from 25-30 citizens from being displeased with the “terrible job, not being notified in advance to the work, or work not done.”
The Jordan commercial club is willing to purchase new Christmas lights and decoration for the downtown and triangle areas. Cost of completion is $13,000.
The city council moved to replace the water main behind the school bus garage that runs down the hill to the Dean Morlock property adjacent to the Super Valu. Morlock has plans for developing the property.
An additional seven persons were listed to be judges for elections: Lorraine Wermerskirchen, Pat Kotasek, Marie Ries, Colleen Eischens, Daniele Corwin, David Bardwell and Dennis Smith.
The Jordan Hubmen knocked off the undefeated Belle Plaine Tigers 17-14, before a tremendous crowd, at Jordan’s Homecoming. Simek was the big play guy for Jordan’s defense with 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.