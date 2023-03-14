Road construction season is nearly here. This is what is happening in and around Jordan that could affect your travel plans.
CR 66/Highway 21/ Sawmill Road Roundabout
Starting at the beginning of June and for 12 weeks, the intersection of Highway 21, County Road 66 and Sawmill road on the southwest side of Jordan will be closed as the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Scott County and the city reconstruct the intersection into a roundabout.
For those 12 weeks, motorists will be detoured away from the intersection via Highways 169, 282, 13 and 19. For eight weeks of the project, Sawmill Road residents will have to take a very long, circuitous route around the intersection to get into Jordan.
When the project is completed, left turns will be safer and traffic slower. Additional grade work will be done to make the intersection less steep than it is currently. As part of this project, trail and pedestrian connections will be added along County Road 66 and to the Sand Creek Dog Park. Speed limits will be lowered to facilitate roundabout movements and new road grades.
Most of the funding for this project comes from MNDOT, federal funding and Scott County. The city’s share of the funding is $75,000.
Bluff Drive overpass at Highway 169
On the north side of town in Sand Creek Township, Scott County will be reconstructing the Bluff Drive and 166th Street intersection with Highway 169.
Work for this project started last fall, but work will continue this summer with Bluff Drive becoming an overpass over Highway 169 and a frontage road being added behind Sport Wheels and By The Yard to connect 166th Street with Bluff Drive.
Acceleration and deceleration lanes are being added to facilitate better truck traffic movement and left turns and crossings across 169 are being removed to better help traffic flow on 169.
To facilitate truck traffic for the surrounding industry, acceleration and deceleration lanes will be added to Highway 169. A new frontage road will be added to connect 166th Street with Bluff Drive between Sport Wheels and By the Yard.
Construction calendar beyond summer
There are also a few major projects that are in the pipeline for Highway 169 over the next few years that will affect Jordan.
In 2024, Highway 169 will be resurfaced between Shakopee and Jordan. During that project, road access will be changed at some intersections to eliminate left turns and crossings.
Also in 2024, an interchange at Delaware Avenue and Highway 169 is projected to begin construction. That timeline and plans are still preliminary and will be finalized at some point in the upcoming year. Current plans are for a partial cloverleaf and improved access to the Candy Store.
Highway 169/282/9 interchange project funding passed the Minnesota House with their infrastructure bill on March 6. The city council will be getting a presentation and finalized plans at their next meeting on March 13. Currently, this project is projected to happen between 2025-2026.