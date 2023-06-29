Construction season has begun in Jordan.
Construction on the Highway 21/County Road 66/Sawmill Road roundabout started earlier this week. Crews were excavating and deconstructing the old intersection to prepare for a new roundabout. The project is expected to be completed in late September. In the meantime, many Sawmill Road residents have expressed annoyance with the circuitous route they have to take to get into Jordan.
Meanwhile, construction has also commenced on the CERC parking lot expansion. The school district is doubling the size of the lot and adding a pick up/drop off lane to the lot. A few trees were relocated during the process and sidewalk work is also done as the entrance to the parking lot has been moved. The district expects the project to be completed sometime in mid-August.
Construction on high school parking lot improvements will also be taking place this summer, but has not started yet.