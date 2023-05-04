120 years ago: April 30, 1903
People were out working the roads with the grader during the week but had to quit on account of the wet weather.
There will be a May Day Dance at the Opera House the evening of May 2nd.
Sunday was almost an ideal day and everyone that could get a rig was out for a drive visiting neighbors and relatives. The city streets and roadways were in excellent shape.
Otto Kochlin died at the home of his brother Reinhold after three weeks of illness. He was born in Russia in 1880 and came to America and Jordan at age 6. He is survived by a young son, two brothers and three sisters. Burial in the Concord Cemetery in Lydia.
A number of the rural schools in the county have closed for the year, the terms being mostly five and six month duration. The schools having seven or eight month terms of teaching as a rule don’t close until June.
Joseph Hollerbach went to the county seat in Shakopee Monday and got his last set of American citizenship papers.
Farmers might find it to their advantage to put in a few acres of forage plants for cattle and hogs. Cheap pork is that which has a good start on pasture.
John Gorens, one of Jordan’s artistic wielders of the brush, has completely redecorated the interior of the G.C. Schmitt residence.
Otto Miller Jr. of Benedict and Thomas Lochen of Union Hall have formed a partnership and will do ditching in this region.
H.S. Schreiner has the contract for furnishing from his quarriers all the sandstone to be used in New Prague’s new school – about 20 carloads. Andrew Jackson is filling the contract for sand used in the school construction, also estimated to be 20 carloads.
100 years ago: May 3, 1923
The Scott County Baseball Association was formed in Shakopee last Friday. Teams will be from Belle Plaine, Credit River-Prior Lake, Jordan, New Market, New Prague, Saint Patrick, Savage and Shakopee. The first games are to be held on Sunday, May 13th.
Doyle’s Pavilion on the shore of Spring Lake had the first dance of the season with 200 couples attending the occasion.
Miss Clara Ruppert became the bride of Nick Lambsecht last Tuesday morning at St. Joseph’s Church. The couple will be at home on the groom’s farm on the Minnesota River in Sand Creek Township.
Yesterday afternoon Miss Mabel Killan and Gerhard Boettcher were wed at Lydia Methodist Church.
The boys baseball team at Jordan High School crossed bats with the New Prague High School team last Friday. Jordan won 14-1.
Mr. and Mrs. F.C. Morlock have moved from the Ritschel house on Second Street to the first floor of the Cragun Residence. The Tritz family is now also at the Ritschel place.
Werner Nolden is using the John Michael barn (the former Jordan Brewery Company) for his horse and livery business.
The Jordan Greys is a new organization of 16-year-old or less baseball players. They played New Prague on Morlock field Sunday and won 16-11.
75 years ago: April 29, 1948
Cal E. Bublitz has taken over the position of Veteran’s Agricultural instructor in Jordan, succeeding George Williamson who was here one year.
Peter Hilgers, 15-year-old son of Frank and Ruth Hilgers, died Wednesday from a brain tumor found in July of 1947. The funeral was held at St. John’s Church and burial in their cemetery. He is survived by his parents, sisters Mary and Joan and brother Frank Jr.
Because the county roads are so badly cut up from frost boils and ruts, four Jordan school buses have been unable to make their rounds this week.
The Scott Radio Shop is closing while Phil Dressel attends a television school in Saint Paul.
Shakopee Jewelers and Gift Shop is opening in the former Shakopee Theatre Building next week.
The second session of the district music festival was last Saturday in Le Sueur. The Girl’s Glee Club, Mixed Chorus and the Band took part. All came home with very creditable performances and were proud of their “B” ratings.
Four senior boys are out for baseball this year–Cletus Von Bank, Robert Wolf, Edwin Stemig and Ken Schneider.
50 years ago: May 3, 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Boeckman of Jordan announce the profession of the final vows of their son Allen John Boeckman, S.S.S. in the Blessed Sacrament Order at Saint John the Baptist Church.
The 36th annual meeting of the Jordan Last Men’s club was held at the Hamburger Home, Sunday, April 29. Dr. H.M. Juergens of Belle Plaine was elected president for the coming year.
Mrs. Phil (Bessie) Schaefer, 89, of Jordan passed away at Queen of Peace Hospital Sunday April 29. She was born to George and Elizabeth Schaefer on Feb. 26, 1884. She taught First Grade at Belle Plaine and later in Jordan. She married Philip Schaefer on Oct. 18, 1911.
Members of the Jordan Fire Department gathered at the new fire station for an evening of sociability, piece de resistance ribs; chicken and condiments prepared by Margie Hartman were served. A pen set was presented to Chief Wally Stane who served the department the past 14 years.
Johanna Deusterman, Jordan City Clerk for 25 years, was honored by the Jordan Commercial Club at its annual meeting.
The Jordan Brewer Baseball Team got a shot in the arm when the 6’5” frame of John Seifert stepped on the practice field last Sunday.
30 years ago: May 6, 1993
The City of Jordan received a rebate check for $4,200 from Northern States Power. Dave Pearson of Northern States Power presented the check to Mayor Ronald Jabs in thanks for participating in the NSP energy conservation program.
The Community Ed and Rec. director, Tim Litfin, has planned a pool-pizza party for Friday, May 7, at the KOA near Jordan. This party is for Grade 2-5 only and includes busing out and back from either Saint John’s or JES.
Still in the nursing homes of the Schule Haus are Theresa Marxen at the Lutheran Home, Johanna Deusterman and Mabel Grommesch are at Valley View.
Bernadette Allmann, 78, died Tuesday April 27. Born in Jordan, married Donald Allmann who preceded her in death in 1964. She is survived by her daughter Anne.
Mystic Lake Casino is celebrating its first anniversary with cake, carnations, fanny packs and drawings.