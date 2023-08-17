120 years ago: August 13, 1903
The Jordan Coronet Band of 20 members with a drum major will play for the St. Paul Bricklayer’s Union and Grand Day parade on Labor Day. This is an honor as only the best musical talent is engaged for these festivities.
A 9-room residence with both closets, pantry, storm and screen windows, cement walks, good barn, poultry houses, well and cistern, centrally located in Jordan for $2,100 if sold at once.
The Jordan Gun Club will give a $10 reward to any party furnishing sufficient evidence to convict the person or persons shooting Prairie Chickens before Sept. 1.
For Sale — a 157 acre farm, all under cultivation, in St. Lawrence township, a 10 minute drive from Jordan.
Jacob Sheffler was unfortunate enough to get his left hand caught in the belt of the planer at Rick’s Shop on Monday. The hand was quite badly mangled but no bones were broken.
Mr. Smail is burning the first kiln of bricks in his new coal kiln. It is thought this new process will produce a stronger brick than a wood burning kiln.
100 years ago: August 9, 1923
Reverend William Ruediger died at his home in Brentwood last Saturday evening at the age of 79. He was pastor at Fish Lake Lutheran for many years and was laid to rest in Spirit Hill Cemetery. He is the father of Val and Gerhard Ruediger.
Scott County officials are being notified of plans to enforce the new law against highway advertising signs effective Dec. 1. Also to allow traffic to move more freely, four small markers will be placed on curbs instead.
New gasoline pumps have been placed before the C.H. Casey store and Flascherien’s garage.
Poultry Superintendent George Joseph Jr. made a trip to the state fairgrounds to bring home some poultry crops the county fair had bought. F.C. Morlock and Nic Gerold trucked out all they could hold.
George Hartman has purchased the site for a new bakery. It is on the west side of the George C. Schmitt estate facing north on First Street and adjoining the Herder Cigar Factory on the east.
Joseph Friedel’s soft drink saloon was raided by four prohibition-enforcement men yesterday. We haven’t heard of any incrimination evidence. The man proceeded toward Belle Plaine.
Frank Eickenbush welcomed the arrival of his nephew Frank Eickenbush from Westphalia, Germany. The young man, 25, is a tailor by trade.
Roland Hessing started working at Spirit Hill Dairy farm and Mr. and Mrs. John Karl have moved into town from the farm.
75 years ago: August 12, 1948
A Scott County School Survey report recommends that the 67 school districts be reorganized into four large districts along high school lines. The committee asks that the public study this and it will be brought to a vote.
The new half-dollars are out. One side bears the likeness of Benjamin Franklin and the other side, the Liberty bell. Half-dollars were first minted in 1874 with the eagle on the coin.
The weatherman came through with two inches of rain last Saturday and all night Sunday with heavy showers.
Beginning on Monday August 16, the new fire siren in Jordan will signal regularly each day, until further notice at 7 a.m., noon, and 9 p.m. the curfew hour.
Julius Schneider has bought the Math Schneider farm from his father. This is the third generation of Schneiders on the farm.
The former Pat Cassidy farm has been sold by present owner Julius Schneider to Joseph Skluzacek.
Mrs. William Leifer has two pillows for sale with NEW duck feathers.
St. Mary’s Church in Marystown will have a chicken dinner and festival starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 16. Tickets are $1 adult and 0.50 cents for children. A plate supper will be served for 0.50 cents
Henry Arens has returned to Jordan after a five week trip to his homeland in Germany. “People are thankful for America’s help and generosity but the people have a fear of the Russians.”
50 years ago: August 16, 1973
Eldred Hennen and sons Steve and Mike posed in front of the new Hennen Electric Building. Recently completed on South Broadway, the 54 x 28 foot building will serve as a warehouse and display room for appliances and fixtures.
An estimated attendance of over 4,000 persons visited the 10th annual Old Time Steam and Gas Festival held last weekend.
Edward Leibbrand, 84, passed away at the Minnesota Masonic Home. He was born in 1888 and is survived by his wife, M. Myrtle and three sons.
Diane Rae Brenke attended a week-long workshop in acting and directing at the University of Minnesota’s Summer Arts Center.
The Jordan Brewers eliminated the Le Sueur Giants by whipping them 11 to 3. The Brewers now advance to a final round of the River Valley League post season playoffs.
30 years ago: August 12, 1993
Miss Jordan 1992 Hannah Herzog placed the Miss Jordan 1993 crown on Heather Voigt, daughter of Linda and Warren Voigt. She was sponsored by Radermacher’s Super Value.
Due to the city of Jordan’s participation in the NSP’s peak control program, citizens are not allowed to water their lawns on odd days from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during periods of hot, humid weather.
The Jordan Brewers win one, lose one in the Section 3 Tournament. They beat Maple Lake 9 to 3 for their seventh consecutive season. The Shakopee Indians and Jordan Brewers faced off in postseason play, with Shakopee beating Jordan 14 to 9 Sunday.