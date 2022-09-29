123 years ago Week of Sept. 21, 1899
Mrs. Leonard Rogge will have a grand opening of new fall and winter millinery on Thursday next week. All the ladies are invited to visit her store on Water Street and inspect her new stock.
The long evenings of the harvest moon are upon us to be enjoyed by the wheeljack. The roads are in splendid condition – smooth as asphalt and rarely a patch of sand. Every evening sees enthusiasts out on the country roads enjoying the benefits from one of man’s best gifts to man – the bicycle.
Schmitt and Son has again resumed wheat buying at the warehouse.
Thomas Novotney resumed his position as counter-jumper at Moses and Edelman’s Store.
Quite a number of Jordan people attended the auction sale at the Ruppert place at St. Joe on Monday.
The city council will receive the gratitude of the traveling public in the cities good work of rebuilding the guard rails on all the store bridges in the city. It looks grand.
Missionfest services will be held at the Lutheran church next Sunday with Professor Schaller of New Ulm at the 9 a.m. German services.
Moses and Edelman’s new addition is completed. New shelves will hold clothing, shoes, hats in the department. The corner room will have more room for their stock of dry goods and furnishings. A new exclusive grocery department will be in the rear annex. All will be ready for business on October 1st.
The St. Louis Park sugar beet factory began operation last week. Theodore Arnts will ship five carloads of beets to the factory.
Strait Brothers received a car load of Montana horses Monday night, which Strait’s have been selling to admirers. They are gentle, very well bred and have been purchased for $50 or less. Strait has some 20 head left to sell in the coming weeks.
Enthusiasm is high for a street fair in Jordan next year. The success of the neighboring cities’ fairs has produced a fever here. There is no reason why Jordan can’t have a fair. Jordan has the will, the most beautiful streets, the wealth for display, and time to prepare and raise the necessary funds. Let’s do it.
120 years ago Week of Sept. 25, 1902
Joseph Doetzel has purchased a half-interest in the Schaefer stock of general merchandise. The firm is now Schaefer-Doetzel Company in the building facing on Water Street and First Street and adjacent to the C.H. Casey hardware building. John Krath and Miss Tillie Schaefer will clerk. This was formerly Schaefer One Price Store.
Moses and Edelman will close their store on Thursday, October 2, on account of a holiday.
All persons and dogs are forbidden to trespass on my lands for any purpose. Barclay Varner.
Josephine Englund will teach at the Mensing school for eight months starting in October.
A spirited bowling alley contest last Tuesday evening between the Commercial five and the Ragaboos five saw the Commercial winning by one point.
Henry Langer is the grain buyer at Engstrom’s (the old Nicolin) elevator here. August Moeller buys grain at Schmitt’s warehouse for Quirk and Company.
Ben Young who was manager’s on Mr. Gran’s farm west of the city is going to Schroeder’s farm in Marystown.
The Baier farm of 122 acres on the sand prairie was purchased by William Fleisch for $11.50. Mr. Fleisch intends to have a sheep ranch.
Mr. and Mrs. S.L. Sly has returned to their home on Third and West Streets.
R.G. Morrell and J.J. Marten of the Jordan Threshing Outfit are genuine hustlers and giving excellent satisfaction turning out grain. They use an “Advance” fifteen horsepower engine and thoroughly understand running it.
Over line of styling clothing and special tailored garments can be worn with pride. We have new patterns in Men’s suits and overcoats at $7.50, $10 and $12.50. Soft hats from 50 cents and up and caps from 25 cents up. Moses and Edelman’s Cash Bargain Store.
70 years ago Week of Sept. 25, 1952
The Polio menace is very bad. Scott County has seventeen cases of polio and one death so far in this epidemic.
There have been some spotty rain showers, temperatures in the high 60’s, low 70’s with a low of 38 to 40 and light frost. Corn is ripe.
The Minnesota Electric Cooperative was granted a loan of $450,000 to increase their capacity in Scott, Carver and three other counties.
Ethel Caswell was a featured guest on a Chicago TV program. Ethel contacted police when she was five years old. She gave her life account of work, time and driving a car and received many gifts from the program.
The new office building of the M and St. L. Railroad is one of the neatest and modern to be found. Pay it a visit. The new agent is O. Wieberg.
An 18 year old boy and three juveniles (2 girls) were found by officers in a parked car with six packs of beer and arrested. The 18 year old had purchased the beer at the Corner Bar on Water Street.
John Hennes is among the thirty patients at Valleyview Hospital.
The old sidewalk of the Girlich-Ritschel time was removed by the present owner, Roman Kreuser, on Water Street opposite the U.S. Post office. Mr. Kreuser and crew will build a sturdy new walk six feet wide and eighty feet long.
On Sunday, September 28th at 8 p.m. St. John’s Church will hold a BINGO Social – 20 games for $1.00. Lunch will be served.
SHOP at SUNDER’S – 10 oz. bag marshmallows for 19 cents; 3 ½ pound pancake flour is 39 cents; 2 cans Campbell’s soup for 25 cents; ½ pound can tuna is 24 cents. Can’t beat hometown shopping!
The new school principal is Mr. Knapp. His wife and three daughters will join him here soon.
The Girls’ Chorus will be divided into three groups this year. A senior Choir of tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades. A Junior Choir of ninth graders and then a seventh and eighth chorus. There are 99 girls out for choir.
50 years ago Week of Sept. 28, 1972
World War I veteran, WM. H. Geiger, 77, of rural Jordan died at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, Monday, Sept. 25.
Sandy’s Apparel Shop at 125 E. 1st St. in Jordan advertised men’s regular $6.95 dress shirts are on sale for $5.00.
Jordan residents renewing their Jordan Independent this week were: Francis Busch, Michael Shaw, Gerald Soller, Howard Senske, Carl Herder, Peter Hesse, Sally Voss, Scott Equipment, Dean Reichow, Leon Bohnsack, Carl Kochlin, Dan LeFebvre, Ed Luedloff, WM. Breimhorst, Ronald Grossman, Quintin Hammer, Leslie Thill.
Twenty-six members of the Deutsch family met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Deutsch for a family reunion.
Frank Pekarna is a patient at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
Mr. and Mrs. John Stang celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with mass at St. John’s and reception in the dining hall from 2 to 5.
Upcoming anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. Joe Stocker, Sept. 30; Mr. and Mrs. John Nash, Sept. 30; Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Klehr, Oct. 2; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gregory, Oct. 2; Mr. and Mrs. John Mulligan, Oct. 2 and Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Picha, Oct. 6.
Oct. 1 to 7 is national 4-H club week.
The Belle Plaine Tigers defeated the Jordan Hubmen 28-6 last Friday night. Jordan, without the services of running backs Greg Loffler and Randy Vohnoutka due to injuries, failed to move the ball on the ground.
30 years ago Week of Oct. 1, 1992
Queen Rachel Langsweirdt and King Mike Hardy will preside over the 1992 Homecoming festivals at the Jordan High School this weekend.
Longtime Jordan resident Wineta M. Stocker, age 71, was fatally injured and her husband Gerald Stocker, age 68, remains hospitalized in stable condition following a collision with a pick-up in Cohasset, Minnesota, last Thursday morning. Mrs. Stocker was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Connie Hennen’s love for animals was nurtured by country living, as well as her love for children by opening her home to dozens of foster children plus four of her own. She opened their farm where “Red Country Acres” was born, a place that daycare centers, Montessori school, private and public schools, nursing homes and private groups could visit and tour, learning daily living on the farm.
The Jordan Hubmen played a solid all-around football game to earn a 14-7 victory over the Sibley East Wolverines.
Heidi Morlock, a student at Augustana, is to receive the college’s 1991-92 Sophomore Honors award.
Beverly Hennes, daughter of Merv and Julie, is in Cairo, Egypt, studying until June 1993.
Joyce Warner, a Jordan potter, is demonstrating the art and giving classes this fall in day usage.