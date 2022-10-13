123 years ago Week of Oct. 5, 1899
The Sachs’ Farm of 130 acres, in Helena township, 3 miles from Jordan with a good residence and out buildings, good tubular well and windmill is for Sale. Inquire at farm write – Mrs. L Sachs, Jordan.
Gellenbeck’s workforce has completed the heating plant of Dr. Janes’ new building and now hot water is flowing through pipes and radiators warming the building used for a residence, offices, operating room and hospital.
Busch Brothers completed the new cement walk in front of Arens’ meat market. It is a large improvement to the street.
Corn husking is now being hustled along rapidly. This section of the county never before had a large acreage or a great yield.
The M. and St. L railroad steel gang is coming this way from Merriam and laying the new rails. They have reached the Strunk place two miles from town already.
Strait Brothers had already disposed of the carload of horses received last week. They expect to receive a carload of fine colts this morning.
John Heldale, who has had typhoid fever for the past month is out again. He hopes to resume his position at the cigar factory soon.
John Schaumburg, who kept the closed First Street Saloon the past year closed business here on Saturday evening.
120 years ago Week of Oct. 9, 1902
Gus Wolpern, agent for the Minnesota Beet Sugar Company, has begun to haul his own beets and will haul yours, too.
Henry Smith has been absent from school for three weeks. Ella Kelly, Frank Lebra, Anna Buss and Philomena Schneiderhan have all returned to their classes.
Eighteen scissors and seven hundred colored straws have been purchased for the pupils in room F (grade 1 & 2). They will cut out and form many little articles.
The total enrollment of pupils in all Scott County schools in 2,824. Pupils ages 5 and 8 is 728. 1,961 pupils are between age 9 to 16. There are 125 pupils ages 17 to 20. Fifty three school buildings are frame, 13 of brick, one of stone and one is a log schoolhouse.
Jules Walton’s “Side-Tracked” show will be at Nicolin’s Opera House on Sunday. Price is 25 cents and 35 cents.
Joseph Rosival has purchased the house and lot across from the Swedish Lutheran Church from Chas. Morrell for $500. Rosival’s sons Joe and Matt will take over the farms.
The Jordan Creamery Station is giving the first tryout to the large new feed mill installed last week.
70 years ago
Week of Oct. 9, 1952
Herman Westlund died of his injuries when hit by a car in Jordan. The funeral was held at East Union Lutheran Church Wednesday afternoon.
Weather of the past week has generally been fine sunny days, little or no rain – yet chilling frosts fell on two nights. One the morning of Sunday, October 5, with a reading of 26 degrees. Practically no damage resulted as crop vegetation being matured. There were light snow flurries Sunday and Monday.
Mrs. Anna Rogge died Tuesday at the age of 84. She has been a patient at Valleyview for four months. She was the widow of Leonard Rogge, a cigarmaker, for half a century. He died in 1940. Anna Rogge was born in Jordan in 1868 to Mr. and Mrs. John Grams. She had a millinery shop on Water Street over fifty years and retired in 1947. She is buried in St. John’s Cemetery.
Fifteen Scott County men have been called to service. The ones from Jordan are Gary Bandimere, Gerald M. Busch, Robert B. Morkrid, Donald H. Boeckman, Harold S. Hartman and Oliver P. Busch.
Members of the “M-Club” Chorus enjoyed cake and coffee and donuts at the L and L cafe after rehearsal in honor of the birthdays of Dorothy Trost and D.M. Leifer.
Sgt. Magnuson of Minneapolis was in Jordan and spoke to the Fire Department about Civil defense watch and airplane spotting. He also explained radar was detecting enemy planes.
The Junior Class is busy rehearsing their play “Aunt Minnie Drops in.”
50 years ago Oct. 12, 1972
John Pascal began duties Monday, October 2, as district conservationist for the U.S. Soil Conservation service at the work unit office in Jordan.
Three Jordan girls, Peggy Hennes, Donna Busch and Carol (Busch) Bilek, returned home from a 16-day trip to Europe. Their first stop was Germany where they took an excursion on the Rhine, and a several day stay at the home of WM and Pat (Greuel) Patterson.
Mr. and Mrs. EDW L. Leibbrand left their home in St. Lawrence township Tuesday of this week to spend the sunset years in the Masonic home. The couple spent fifty-five years of married life on the farm where Mr. Leibbrand was born and raised.
The Scott County attorney told the board of commissioners that wild marijuana growing in Scott County fields is posing a problem to law enforcement officials. He said the county handled approximately 35 cases airing from young people harvesting the marijuana.
Susan Lucas, seven year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Lucas of rural Lydia won the Grand Champion Trophy in the western pleasure pony class at the championship horse show hosted by Malkerson’s River Ranch, Chaska, Sunday, October 5.
Jordan being the host town for the 1973 golden anniversary (50th) state baseball tournament has its committees active in many facets of making this the best tournament ever. A gold jacket with the Minnesota emblem and dates of the tournament are being sold for $8.50 each.
A strong Montgomery team crushed the Hubmen 47-8 last Friday on the Red Bird’s home field. Friday, Arlington will be here for the homecoming game at 7:30.
30 years ago Week of Oct. 15, 1992
A mayoral-council member debate is being held Sunday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the J.H.S. library. Open to the public. Ronald Jabs is the current acting mayor, and Dave Brandtner are running for mayor (a four-year term). Kristi Fritzvold, Warren Will, Debb Treat, Ronald Lark and Sally Schultz are running for 3 council positions. (4 year term) seats. Election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.
Mr. and Mrs. F. James Lange, New Prague, announce the engagement of their daughter, Catherine J. Lange to Dr. Jon Paul Colling, son of Mr. and Mrs. George J. Colling of Jordan. A Dec. 4th wedding is being planned.
Among the 400 educators that attended the third annual “celebrating whole language in Minnesota” conference at Pillsbury Math and Science Technology school in Minneapolis were Mary Warden and Cheryl Langsweirdt from St. John’s Catholic School.
The Jordan Hubmen Gridders ran into a real buzzsaw last Friday night as they were beaten by the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants 28-0 in Le Sueur’s Homecoming game.