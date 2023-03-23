120 years ago: March 19, 1903
Don’t venture outside unless you have a tall pair of boots. The roads are something awful to behold.
Julie Blume, Anna Morlock, and Edward Nachbar have left school for the remainder of the school year and George Mertens is seriously ill.
The Shakopee-Jordan bowling contest was canceled due to weather. A Belle Plaine team came on the train Friday and won the contest. Lawrence Worm rolled 12 successive strikes for a 300 score, the first ever in Scott County
Andrew Olson has his 40 acre farm in Sand Creek Township for sale.
Werner Nolden sold a team of horses to Joseph Montag. Montag could use the team on his mail route after April 1st.
Charles Duffy began work as a freight brake man for the Minneapolis and Saint Louis railroad last week.
At the recent state examination of teachers, only 30% of those applying passed. In Scott County examinations 65% passed.
The creek is entirely free from ice now and the falls are a splendid sight.
Otto Behrler has purchased a team of horses for the rural free delivery route he has charge of.
George Mertens who has been quite ill with bronchitis is under the care of Doctor Schneider and is improving slowly.
The farmers across the river want the ferry at Bristel’s reopened so they can take advantage of Jordan’s businesses and trades. Come on Jordan businessmen get in line and help the ferry again happen.
100 years ago: March 22, 1923
It blew cold, it blew hot during the week. Mild, spring-like weather last week suddenly veered to blizzardous conditions last Saturday. A couple inches of snow fell and a stiff northwest wind. Sunday morning the temperature dropped to 20 below. The contrast was great. Monday it was 10-15 below. Tuesday — the sun came out warm and midday temperature was 60 above.
Scott County Spring Court convenes April 2nd, serving on the Grand Jury are H.T. Morlock and Henry Wampach of Jordan and Joseph Scoboda and Fred Morlock on the petit jury.
The young ladies working at Mudbaden had a delightful St. Patrick’s Day Party for 75 to 100 patients. The girls dressed all in green, served ice cream to all and everyone enjoyed dancing.
The school has received equipment for kittenball and practice for the team will begin as soon as weather permits.
The senior class is rehearsing their play “Believe Me Xantippe,” a bet between a rich man and a detective.
Nolden and Beckman’s service car very effectively pulled a truck in the ditch out of the snow when N and B’s cranes on the service car hoisted the truck’s front end up and out.
Mrs. Jacob Wampach has a new hemstitching machine and will finish your curtains, bedsheets, tablecloths, etc.
75 years ago: March 18, 1948
Last Thursday was the coldest March day ever known here — 26 below zero at 7 a.m. and sub-zero all day. By Saturday old Sol was thawing the snow away and every day since.
Last Friday evening the Jordan “Wheels” met an independent from Prior Lake in the Jordan auditorium. The Lakers put up a good fight, but the Wheels won 43 to 41.
Last week Ernest W. Haviland of Faribault purchased the Jordan Liquor store from Mr. and Mrs. William Davidson who purchased the store in 1947 from the originator Laurence Herder.
Despite the explosions of the kerosene stove in the Home Economic Department on March 8 and 9, the Home Economic IV class prepared a dinner for the school board members and their wives.
Herb Kerkow is having a huge farm animal and farm machinery auction on March 22 at 12:30 p.m.
50 years ago: March 22, 1973
Ted F. Hilgers, 72, of Jordan died at Queen of Peace Hospital March 18 after a short illness of 5 days. Born Oct. 4, 1900 to Peter and Getrude Mayer Hilgers. He married Hazel Anderson and the couple had two children.
The Jordan Commercial Club donated $5,000 to the city for a down payment to the purchase of fair ground for $24,000 from the Scott County Good Seed Association.
Louis Jeliner informed us that starting this week he is back in his antique shop on Water Street after a forced absence of six months following surgery.
Winner of the car sinking on the Mill Pond are: 1st place, Mrs. Dorothy Wormer, who guessed March 13 at 11:00 a.m.; and Marvin Sehark guessed 4:12 p.m. Actual time the car sank was March 13 at 12:08 p.m.
“The Crucible,” the next production of the Jordan Community’s Cast, has been selected and rehearsals have started.
Engagement and Wedding announcement of Mary Louise Nelson from Chaska to Dennis Lee Trost of Jordan. A July wedding is being planned.
The MRC all-conference Basketball team has been named by the conference coaches. Jordan’s two guards, Steve Busch, a senior, was named all-conference; and Bill Ahlbrecht, a junior, was named honorable mention.
30 years ago: March 25, 1993
The Jordan School accepted with regret the resignation of Mike Harrington as head coach of the boys basketball team. He said in 28 years that he coached basketball, 22 years as a head coach with 13 of those years as head coach in Jordan.
Donkey Basketball comes to JHS Sunday, March 28 starting at 7 a.m. Sponsored by the Jordan High School basketball teams. Four teams will be involved.
Alhones Debie, 80 of Chaska, died at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Shakopee. Born and Married in Belgium, in 1947 Alfons and his family immigrated to the United States and in 1965 moved to Jordan and created “Alfons” at the Jordan Bar and Cafe.
The 1992-1993 Minnesota River all-conference team was announced this week. Brad Hanze and Trent Simek, seniors, were named on the team, as well as Mike Harrington, honorable mention.
In all-conference girls basketball, Christina Klehr was named to the MRC team and Trisha Wolf, a junior, was named to the honorable mention team.