120 years ago:
April 2, 1903The state examination in eighth grade subjects will take place on Thursday and Friday. John Gorens and Edward Kipp have discontinued school work for the remainder of the term. Etta and George Mertens, Arthur Wyman and Florence Fleisch are new pupils.
April 5th is Palm Sunday, April 10th Good Friday and we celebrate Easter on April 12th.
The Eastern Star will sponsor an Easter Dance at the Opera House Monday evening, April 13.
Rural free delivery of mail in Scott County began last Monday. The carriers were unlucky to have to make the start with the roads in the worst possible condition.
This week the saloon business of H.C. Heiland in the building at the junction of Varner, First and Second Streets was transferred to his brother, Jaden, who will continue the management of this popular resort.
Sigmund Rendler got his hand too close to the saw and lost part of his thumb while working a saw machine at the Rick Factory.
Gottlieb Leibbrand has two Montana professionals shearing his 800 sheep at his feeding yards in the northern part of the city.
Three Minnesota horse buyers will be at the Merchants Hotel this Friday to purchase any horses available to work.
The Marietta Stanley Company is looking for ladies to sell products and articles. Receive free samples and big profits.
H.S. Schreiner is our new mayor having defeated Henry Nicolin by 97 votes; F. Wolf is the treasurer.
Thirty-two men from here are busy in constructing the railroad near Eden Prairie.
The Ohman Ferry floated down the river Tuesday night.
R.F. Sachs has leased the Fichter farm east of town.
Busch Brothers will build a 34 x 34 brick house with a 16 x 18 wing for H.A. Liefer.
S.H. Fouch is a local photographer.
100 years ago: April 5, 1923
Ed F. Nachbar of Helena will head the newly formed Jordan Farmers Co-operative Creamery association which has incorporated under Minnesota state laws. Joseph Beckman is vice-president and directors are Henry Arens, William Hessing and Arthur Leibbrand.
Good Friday last week was thought to be the coldest ever with below zero temperatures and a bitter northwest wind. Easter Sunday the sun shone benignly but it was a wintery day. Monday was a snowstorm in the afternoon with at least an inch of the white stuff.
The Midland Scott County Road from New Prague through Lydia and Spring Lake to Savage should be completed in three years. The county fathers would also like to see the Jordan-Spring Lake road from Michael Geis’ farm in Sand Creek to the Haferman corner improved at the same time.
On March 13th employees arrived at Moses’ store and found cases and shelves empty! Ben Moses heard nothing during the night. 170 suits of the better kind were taken, estimated to be worth $5,000. Now robbers had been to Waterville, operating the same way taking off with over 200 suits valued at $10,000.
Henry Hansen is a painter and paperhanger in Jordan, telephone number 31.
J.J. Stang has McCormick-Deering farm machinery for sale.
After a winter vacation, George Degnan has re-opened the Jordan Service Station at the Junction of Highway 5 and 13. He will also do tire and battery work and has an excellent machine shop.
Eugene Busch plans on opening a grocery business in the near future and has rented the larger part of the ground floor and First Street front of the Herder Cigar Factory. The cigar factory will house in the rear of the building.
The new outside clock at the Peoples State Bank is finished and a nice architectural and public convenience at Water Street Square.
75 years ago: April 1, 1948The largest settlement of any single case in Scott County Court came Tuesday when Mrs. Anselma Langer, widow of Victor Langer, was given an out of court settlement of $8,200 in the suit against Schirmer Transport and La Barge, driver of the truck that crashed into the Langer car.
In three other civil cases against Schirmer Transport and Sheridan La Barge, Hildegarde Langer seeks $25,000; John Langer seeks $12,575, and Fred Langer seeks $5,100. All will be trial by jury.
Good Friday weather was bleak, gray, damp, rainy and cool followed by snow. Saturday was white again but sunny.
Fire gutted the garage of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Berg on First Street and the firemen were double quick dousing it.
The District #61 school building south of Jordan was sold to Ben A. Mertz and moved to his property in the south city limits of town formerly owned by Jac Koschel.
The Minnesota River is still out at Merriam, St. Lawrence and around Carver County.
The 160 acre farm of Charles Kerkow in St. Lawrence was sold to William Hennes.
The Mike Barlage Oil Station near the Omaha depot in Jordan is for sale. It is a well established and profitable business. Includes garage, all tools and equipment, Reasonable price. By Henry Arens Land Agency.
Henry Arens purchased the residential property on East First Street from the Stokes estate. He hopes to remodel it and possibly occupy.
50 years ago: April 5, 1973Members of the Jordan Fire Department discussed the possibility for a much needed emergency rescue truck and equipment. Space in the newly built fire station would be available. Also discussed was making available a fire extinguisher for the homes and businesses in Jordan. The extinguishers retail for $16 each, but will be offered to the homeowner for $11.50.
Ten years ago, Mrs. Marie Pekarna retired after working 14 years at the Minnesota Valley Natural Gas Company, Miss Virginia Habegger has replaced her.
The City Council approved the following building permits: Hennen Electric for a new warehouse to replace the existing building; Loren Habegger, garage at his residence; Donald Anderson, garage on his property; Wolf Motor, 36x19 rotating sign at new building on Highway 282.
The athletic department at the Jordan High School in conjunction with Geno’s held separate banquets for their two winter sports this year. Both were held last week, Thursday and Friday night.
The grounds crews are starting to put the field in tip top shape for the upcoming state baseball tournament.
30 years ago: April 8, 1993Jordan High School student, Kris Kampshoff, son of Ken and Barb Kampshoff, advanced to the state spelling bee finals at St. John’s University. Kris, an eighth grader, is one of 32 finalists.
The Jordan Commercial Club and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce are hosting “Farmers Nite” on Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Lloyd’s. The evening will consist of conversation, cards, beverages, lunch and door prizes.
The JHS band and chaperones returned to Jordan after spending a week touring and performing at some of the most popular tourist attractions in Florida. The band trip has been an event that takes place once every fourth year.
In 1943, the Minnesota River hit flood stage during the week. The Nic Lambrecht Farm northwest of town was completely flooded.
The Jordan Brewers begin their 34-game season on May 9, when they travel to Belle Plaine.