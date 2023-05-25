120 years ago: May 21, 1903
The “Ramblers,” our baseball team of the “sweet sixteen class,” has organized for 1903 and will play their first game at Belle Plaine Sunday. The boys asked for financial assistance and were surprised getting enough monies for suits and more. Gerhard Nicolin is manager, John Hoffman captain and Joe Dvorak is pitcher.
John Fischbach died at age 85. The funeral is at Saint John’s Church and burial in their cemetery. He was born in Germany in 1818. He is survived by six sons and three daughters.
The committee of the local G.A.R home prepared a program for the observance of Memorial Day, May 30th. A parade starting at city hall at 2 p.m. will go to the school building south to First Street and to Shakopee Street, to Water Street and down Water Street to the cemetery on Spirit Hill where a program will be held.
Every farmer was industriously at work in the corn fields this week and is pretty well finished. Because of the wet weather it is impossible to seed the low fields.
Fishing at the falls with some carp weighing four to ten pounds.
100 years ago: May 24, 1923
Last Sunday was the second game of the baseball season. Jordan and Belle Plaine are undefeated so far and will meet next Sunday in Jordan. Should be a good game.
Two local boys won trips to Boy’s Club camp at the State Fairgrounds in September. Edward Berger won first place in Boy’s Dairy Calf Club and Henry Morlock Junior took first place in the Boy’s Beef Calf Club.
Memorial Day program in Jordan is finalized. Julius Pekarna will sing a solo; and Theodore Smith will give Lincoln’s Gettysburg address; Jane Varner will read a poem and the Jordan Brass band performs several songs.
Measles are reported more or less prevalent around town.
John Allmann has improved his residence by planting shrubs and trees, a barberry hedge along the railroad side and blue spruce trees.
Poppies are being sold all this week for the benefit of the sick and disabled servicemen in the hospitals. Dora Frank is in charge of poppy sale in Jordan under the auspices of the local American Legion and the Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary. The poppies sell for 10 cents.
Reverend Brandes, pastor at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church announced services in German at 9:30 a.m. and in English at 10:45 a.m.
75 years ago: May 29, 1948
Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Olsen have been manager and matron at Mudbaden’s Sulpher Springs for the past ten-and-a-half years. Due to O.A. Olsen’s poor health they have resigned and Mrs. Agnes Wegfors of Minneapolis is now manager.
Minnesota Valley Electric Co-operative is expanding another half-million dollars in extent. Demands for electric service on farms has three large crews working daily on the lines.
Thirty-two Seniors will receive their diploma Friday evening, May 28th. The Junior-Senior prom was last Monday evening with the theme “Under the Deep Blue.” Blue streamers from the ceiling with fish and mermaids decorated the stage and dancing continued until 1 a.m.
In the Minnesota River League, Jordan and Montgomery baseball teams witnessed just about everything that could happen to make the game one of the poorest possible to witness. Jordan was the favored team but played a poor game with poorer officiants. Montgomery one 9 to 7.
In the Sun Valley League, Jordan’s team of younger players, the Rockets, marched home after a game with Orchard Lake Sunday afternoon with a victory 9 to 7.
A second story is being added to Chester Schmitt’s service station on Broadway to be used as a domicile.
Mertz Hall will have a Hard Time Dance on Friday May 21 with prizes for best costumes and dancing. Frank Eikenbush’s orchestra will play.
50 years ago: May 24, 1973
Mayme F. Herder, 81 of Jordan died at Queen of Peace Hospital May 15. She was born June 19, 1891 in Jordan to Henry and Sybilla Beckman. She is survived by her husband, Carl; one brother, Henry Beckman and one sister, Mrs. Theresa Davis. No children. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery.
In 1953, one of Scott County’ most serious accidents occurred in Saint Lawrence Township when a group of six young couples were badly shaken and three were seriously injured when the car they were driving went out of control. Sidney Ann Nolden suffered a fractured skull, pelvis, head injuries and bruises.
The Jordan Hubmen Baseball team defeated Le Center 6-0. Kai Hammer, sophomore hurler, pitched all seven innings for Jordan. He also struck out seven, gave up three hits and no runs.
The Jordan Brewers drop the home opener to Saint Peter 7-3.
30 years ago: May 27, 1993
Minnesota Valley Electric Coop has decided to take responsibility for the cost of installing the public improvements (water, sewer and road) to serve their site. Estimates cost $917,000 in construction costs.
Scholastically leading the Jordan High School Class of 1993 is Michelle Spies, valedictorian. Daughter of Pat and Jerry Spies. Robert Pahl salutatorian, son of Jeanne and Joe Pahl.
At a recent Catholic Aid Dinner and Awards night: Catherine Menke and Ruth Karl were presented a 50 year membership plaque by Tom Schisler, area representative.
Dr. Elizabeth Rieschel, 68, of Saint Peter, died May 20 at her Saint Peter home. Born June 4, 1924 in Passaie, New Jersey. She practiced in Jordan from 1949 to 1962; New Prague from 1965 to 1970. She is survived by six daughters, three sons and a sister.
Dave Brostom has been named head baseball coach for the boys basketball team starting 1993-1994. Dave has been teaching in the Jordan School System since 1980.