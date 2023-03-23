The Jordan Commercial Club celebrated its Distinguished Service Award Banquet March 5 at the Ridges of Sand Creek.
Three awards — Outstanding Young Jordanite, Outstanding Agriculturalist and the Distinguished Service Award — recognize members of the Jordan community for their service and achievements.
Mandy Ahlbrecht won Outstanding Young Jordanite. The award recognizes a young adult for outstanding community service.
Mark Kerkow won the Outstanding Agriculturist Award for achievements in agriculture.
Donna Will won the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of years of community service.