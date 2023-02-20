For high school juniors interested in learning about local and state government, the application for the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s Boys and Girls State is open.
The program teaches and shows the principles of representative government as well as hopes to spark interest in government affairs. Participants run for office, learn public speaking and create and enforce laws, and learn about all the functions of government in between.
Boys State will be June 11-17 at Saint John’s University in Collegeville. Girls State will be June 11-17 at Bethel University in Arden Hills.
Applications are due March 14. Interested Jordan High School students should speak to social studies teacher Ryan Rasmussen or email rrasmussen@isd717.org. Students that do not attend Jordan High School can contact their local American Legion Post or Joe Bares at jebares@yahoo.com or 952-686-3311 for more information.