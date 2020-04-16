Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 16, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were attached to this item are in .pdf's form that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the April 16, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan man sentenced to 20 years prison for murdering foster child
- Here's how the Jordan community has unified during social distancing
- Jordan man charged with first-degree sale, possession of meth
- Jordan's local volunteer ambulance service is up and running
- Jordan Police calls: April 2-5
- Jordan Public Schools officials hope closure savings can cover the losses
- Restoration firm offers weekly cleanings to local emergency agencies
- He hung up his baseball career to care for his sick father. Now, T.J. Oakes honors his legacy every day
- Jordan's Ashley Freund named to All-Academic Team
- Picture this: Backyards hold wildlife and photo opportunities
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
After 'heart-wrenching' layoffs, Savage restaurants look to support former employees
-
Experience of a lifetime for former Laker AD
-
Farmington man fatally electrocuted while wood crafting
-
Obituary for Catherine E. Scott
-
Portion of Highway 41 closed April 20 through mid-July
-
19-year-old charged in high-speed chase that ended in Shakopee
-
3 DWI arrests in 1 night for Eden Prairie officer
-
'Mute your screen:' Shakopee students and teachers adjust to a strange new normal
-
Eden Prairie graduate Nibir Sarma will compete in JEOPARDY! collegiate finals
-
Dock movers can go back to work after change to stay-home order