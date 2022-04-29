Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 21, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan resident tells story of his band The Castaways and their runaway hit 'Liar, Liar'
- Jordan police calls: April 18-25
- High expectations for Jordan on the range despite some losses
- Hubmen start spring with a conference split on the diamond
- Jordan resident tells story of his band The Castaways and their runaway hit 'Liar, Liar'
- Highway 13 reconstruction start delayed to May 2
- Wisconsin woman dies following crash in Jordan
- Scott County communities prepare for spring cleaning
- Pratt to run in GOP primary as he seeks fourth term in state Senate
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools chooses finalists in superintendent search
-
Suspect identified after violent threats at Holy Family Catholic High School
-
Slavic Baptist Church in Shakopee aids Ukrainian refugees with money and people
-
Jordan resident tells story of his band The Castaways and their runaway hit 'Liar, Liar'
-
Obituary for Roger A. Kadrlik
-
Electric Vehicle Expo on May 7 in Prior Lake
-
Scott County woman, ex-cop, given stayed jail sentence and probation for impersonating man in 'bribe' attempt of judge
-
Where the heck it was
-
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
-
Hawks baseball team hosts annual benefit game April 29 against Chanhassen