Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 30, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the April 30, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Minnesota's Largest Candy Store uses signs to boost local restaurants
- Scott County Jail inmates send art to assisted living facilites
- Jordan spring sports react to canceled season
- End of Jordan school year is bumped up, graduation plans are still up in the air
- Strack leaves Jordan Police for Scott County Sheriff's Office
- Jordan family writes book to help kids cope with COVID-19
- Bugs in the house? They often follow moisture, experts say
- When a dog goes missing, volunteers pour out of the cracks
- A good walked spoiled? No problem
- Rethinking our footprint: Local residents, groups strive to balance society and environment (copy)
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Local man steps out of the woods, ending 20 years of homelessness
-
Former Prior Lake High School student sentenced to 41 months after rape at school
-
Obituary for Jason A. Miller
-
Arboretum reopens to vehicles, just don't stop to smell the roses
-
Prior Lake man charged with attempted arson, chasing others with handsaw
-
Prior Lake businesses, others push to reopen as pandemic and restriction debate grow
-
Prior Lake Council almost unanimous in support for reopening businesses
-
Even the pandemic can't keep a Prior Lake girl from overcoming cancer
-
Three Qs: Delivering food to the homeless and the those in need
-
Revised Prior Lake-Savage budget cuts move toward a board vote