Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 6, 2023 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Former Scott West coach pins down spot in the Hall of Fame
- More changes ahead for Jordan sports in section realignment
- Scott County law enforcement revitalizes CART team
- Jordan to participate in No Mow May again
- Jordan City Council receives Highway 169 interchange update
- New Family Resource Center location expands support services within Scott County
- Jordan approves five year road construction plan.
- Public notices from the April 6, 2023 Jordan Independent
- What you need to know about Jordan's upcoming bond referendum
- 75 years ago: Largest ever settlement in Scott County Court for $8,200
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Officers respond to shots fired in Savage
-
Former Scott West coach pins down spot in the Hall of Fame
-
Plans for SandVenture discussed at Shakopee City Council meeting
-
Obituary for Elsa Mae “Ayden” Welch
-
Commentary: Don't be another face to Fentanyl
-
Prior Lake young dancer to take the stage with Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota
-
Obituary for Ross T. Wittnebel
-
Shakopee City Council special election next Tuesday
-
Potential development is a remote worker's dream
-
Prior Lake police calls: March 28-April4