Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 7, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Hy-Vee ditches plans for five stores, including Chaska
-
Charges: Driver said he used cocaine, pot, alcohol before Burnsville crash that killed teen, injured another
-
Obituary for Allen R. Lenzen
-
Obituary for Mary Sue Rein
-
Pratt to run in GOP primary as he seeks fourth term in state Senate
-
Scott County communities prepare for spring cleaning
-
Obituary for Jeannine Towey Hubbard
-
Obituary for Joyce C. Robbins
-
Shakopee girls look to keep moving the program forward
-
The dance of the greater sage grouse