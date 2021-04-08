Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 8, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the April 8, 2021 Jordan Independent
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan Food Truck Festival is Saturday
- Expect lane closures, delays in Jordan as 282 project gets underway
- Jordan's Cinco de Mayo celebration returns in 2021
- Jordan police calls: March 29-April 5
- Chiropractic practice breaks ground in Jordan
- Jordan students gifted desks for distance learning
- Commentary: What do you see?
- Why the southwest metro is a mining hotspot
- 30 years ago, hospitalized Jordan boy is visited by Disney characters
- Jordan School Board schools to make budget cuts in 2021-22
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
One more win for a Chaska state championship
-
Burnsville Police: 2 killed in Easter Sunday crash
-
Jordan Food Truck Festival is Saturday
-
Hardcore Hawks were 1998's state girls basketball's Cinderella story
-
Charles Webber appointed to First Judicial District
-
A defense done to near-perfection
-
Expect lane closures, delays in Jordan as 282 project gets underway
-
Prior Lake bans sale of flavored vaping products
-
COVID-19: Local data shows 'dramatic jump' in hospitalizations
-
Jordan's Cinco de Mayo celebration returns in 2021