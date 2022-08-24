Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 18, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Eight-year-old killed after being struck by pickup on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation
-
Eastern Carver County Schools shares updated safe learning plan
-
Schools in Carver, Scott counties faced with staff shortages
-
Obituary for James L. Workman
-
Obituary for Michael F. Nugent
-
Man charged after allegedly attacking Mystic Lake Casino security with two-by-four
-
Commentary: Chaska reporter takes a road trip out West
-
Obituary for Donna A. Kirkpatrick
-
Chaska Mayor Windschitl announces reelection campaign
-
City of Prior Lake plans to move forward with full-time fire department