Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the December 30, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Obituary for Patricia G. Lahl
-
Four citations for underage tobacco sales issued in Chanhassen
-
Obituary for Robert “Mel” Nelson & Jeffrey “Jeff” Wertish
-
Holy Family Catholic, Southwest Christian head into 2022 with high hopes
-
Tough defeat only makes Chaska basketball stronger
-
Obituary for Joseph Wickenhauser
-
Speedway planned for vacant corner near Prior Lake High School
-
City's third brewery opening next spring in downtown Shakopee
-
New lakeside amenities coming to Spring Lake Regional Park
-
Obituary for Larry L. Malz