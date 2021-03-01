Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 25, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the February 25, 2021 Jordan Independent
Southwest Legals Department
