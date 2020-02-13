Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 13, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the February 13, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Jordan this week
- Jordan Public Schools might start school year before Labor Day
- Jordan man pleads guilty to murder
- Jordan grad Aslakson selected for Team USA
- Scott West Wrestling earns No. 1 seed
- Jordan City Council moves toward paving downtown alley
- Jordan leases much-needed plow to Carver
- Jordan girls basketball drops tight game to Norwood
- Jordan boys basketball tops Belle Plaine
- Jordan Dance wraps up the season at sections
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Large fire at Lake Minnetonka home that was under construction; flames seen from across the lake
-
Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Jordan this week
-
Largest development in Carver's history would add 344 new homes
-
Firefighters respond to blaze at Cameron's Coffee in Shakopee
-
Shakopee photo of the week: Frosty morning
-
Benefit for Madelyn Bendzick is March 7
-
Carver County ranks No. 4 in state when it comes to Real IDs
-
Slowing growth pushes Prior Lake-Savage district toward millions in budget adjustments
-
Jackson Township man charged with pointing gun at neighbors
-
Plymouth votes down GreenStep Cities resolution after opposing sides testify