Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 14, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the January 14, 2021 Jordan Independent
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Lifelong Jordanites Jeremiah and Molly Monyok take on city and school elected positions
- Commentary: History repeats itself
- Letter: America is better than this
- Jordan dancers look to keep a positive beat
- Letter: Both sides need to grow up
- In 1951, Minnesota deemed a 'polio state'
- New Jordan council discusses old agenda items in first meeting of year
- Two new Jordan School Board members sworn in
- Rep. Tony Albright begins 5th term in Minnesota House
- Jordan High School weight room equipment for sale this week
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Fred Roufs, 'a great ambassador for amateur baseball,' passes away
-
Firefighters responds to Firemen's Park, helping an aunt who fell on ice
-
Charges: Shakopee robbery suspect fled police, crashed on highway
-
Obituary for Marie B. Robling
-
MDH: Over 3,000 Scott County residents have received first dose of vaccine
-
Emerald ash borer found in Chanhassen
-
Former PLSAS board member Melissa Enger recounts her experience at the Capitol
-
Minnesota restaurants reopen for dine-in services
-
Lifelong Jordanites Jeremiah and Molly Monyok take on city and school elected positions
-
Mask requirement for high school athletes creates debate