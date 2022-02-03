Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 27, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Chaska attorney Richard Swanson suspended for misconduct
-
LaRose & Co., new women’s boutique opens in Chanhassen
-
Fundraiser created to support Windmill Cafe employees after fire
-
A life-changing journey
-
Hundreds attend Prior Lake ice fishing contest, over $8,000 raised
-
Obituary for Joshua A. Mathews
-
Shakopee schools food service workers push for higher wages
-
Scott County CDA Executive Director retires after 36 years
-
Authorities identify New Market Township woman allegedly killed by daughter
-
'Our home is their home': Carver family cohabitates with disabled folks