Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the July 20, 2023 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Letter: See you at the book sale
-
Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club excited about new space
-
Obituary for Kathleen A. Knutson
-
Updates: Downtown Highway 41 Project
-
Minor injuries reported in Jordan house explosion
-
Jordan debates how to help with emerald ash borer
-
Obituary for Clara L. Myers
-
Chaska River City Days in new location, brings back Cultural Day
-
Prior Lake driver earns two checkered flags in Power Stocks division
-
Hall of Fame coach calls it a career on the Shakopee diamond