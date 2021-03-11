Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the March 11, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the March 11, 2021 Jordan Independent
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Vaccines available this Thursday for eligible Scott County residents
- Commentary: Scott County, Sand Creek Township should protect long-term interests of those who drink water
- In 1970, Jordan doctor granted patent for animal feed
- Jordan Council discusses who should receive access to fire department workout room
- Plans for 5th annual Scott County Fast-Track Challenge underway
- Season opener is set for the Brewers
- Jordan police calls: March 2-7
- Commentary: The Tower of I
- Panthers pin down 19 wins in regular season
- Pet of the week
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee City Council approves AUAR, master plan for buildout of 500 acres in Shakopee
-
12 affordable housing units coming to Prior Lake
-
Tickets now on sale for 2021 Lakefront Music Fest
-
Savage officials to contact federal lawmakers over Mediacom and TEGNA dispute
-
‘Unacceptable:’ School district grapples with new reality after failed levy
-
Plans for Shakopee's second Twin Cities Summer Jam are full steam ahead
-
$10 million more to redo 82nd Street West?
-
Hearts and arms full: Stepping up to help vaccinate
-
Update: Caution flag for sports put out by Minnesota Department of Health
-
Obituary for Terry L. Busch