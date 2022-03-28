Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the March 24, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- 'Bones' Einertson retires after 48 years with the Scott County Sheriff's Office
- Homeowners in Scott and Carver counties could see property valuations rise over 20% or more
- Shakopee man charged in grisly death deemed competent for trial
- Former Jordan High standout increasing his distance at NDSU
- Power, experience are back to lead the hopeful Jaguars
- Shakopee man charged in grisly death deemed competent for trial
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
End of an era: Chaska hoops coach steps down after 18 seasons
-
'Bones' Einertson retires after 48 years with the Scott County Sheriff's Office
-
Here's what happened: Scott County GOP endorsing conventions
-
Allina Health adds urgent care to Savage clinic
-
Long-planned Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue interchange project commences
-
Meet Jordan's police: Q&A with Officer LeAnn Demko
-
Homeowners in Scott and Carver counties could see property valuations rise over 20% or more
-
Gear Daddies, Free Fallin' part of summer Rhythm on the Rails lineup
-
Nuvera plans to make Prior Lake a 'gig city' with expansion of internet service
-
Obituary for Loraine V. Bean