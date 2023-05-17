Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 11, 2023 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan Minnesota River crossing to close due to heavy rains
- Man accused of killing Wisconsin deputy had been living in Shakopee
- Jordan girls are gearing up to defend their Section 2AA crown
- Strong starting pitching helps Jordan snap four-game losing skid
- Police calls, crime reports go down in 2022 in Jordan
- Tough stretch for Jordan as the Section 2AAA playoffs near
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Chanhassen teen dies after being struck by vehicle
-
Principal resigns from Nicollet Middle School
-
Savage man pleads guilty in federal court to the illegal possession of machine gun
-
Obituary for Franklin J. Kurvers
-
Don Ramon Restaurante opens in Shakopee
-
Yoga, pilates and other ways to hop on workout trends in Chaska
-
Obituary for Yvonne M. Millard
-
Obituary for Martin C. Loesch
-
Jordan Minnesota River crossing to close due to heavy rains
-
Man accused of killing Wisconsin deputy had been living in Shakopee