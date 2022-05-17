Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 12, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Boats allowed on Chanhassen driveways thanks to new ordinance
-
Work of Shakopee photographer on display
-
Chaska, Chanhassen kick off town baseball season
-
Chaska lacrosse captains look to leave their mark
-
It's tulip time at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
-
Chaska physician Scott Jensen secures GOP gubernatorial endorsement
-
Art-A-Whirl in Northeast Minneapolis is fully in-person this year
-
Crooked Pint Ale House opens in Savage
-
Obituary for Joseph M. DuPont
-
Obituary for Tyler Michael Howie Ross