Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 28, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the May 28, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Area law enforcement officials condemn officers in George Floyd death
- Jordan School Board enters negotiations with interim superintendent candidate
- Scott County Sheriff's Office offering vouchers for equipment violations
- Jordan veteran sets out to cover 62 miles in 24 hours
- Trying to predict when sports will resume
- In 1920, construction of Jordan school relied on wood due to steel shortage
- On Campus: Jordan
- Jordan Police calls: May 12-17
- Adjusting to a new tempo: Music groups make do in uncertain times (copy)
- Jordan restaurants given option to expand outdoor seating in anticipation of re-opening
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Area law enforcement officials condemn officers in George Floyd death
-
District 112 teachers Mary Mobeck, Barb Kocka surprised with retirement car parade
-
COVID-19 exposure identified at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee
-
Photos: Mystic Lake Casino reopens to guests
-
Auburn Homes in Waconia identifies COVID-19 case with employee
-
Where grant dollars haven't reached, some in-home day care providers threatened with closing
-
Jordan School Board enters negotiations with interim superintendent candidate
-
Obituary for Kari Searcy
-
Life continues cautiously for the neighbors of McKenna Crossing after outbreak of COVID-19
-
Paid letter: Tabke's actions are 'tone deaf'