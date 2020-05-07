Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 7, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the May 7, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Minnesota's Largest Candy Store prepares for May 8 opening
- Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Matt Helgerson resigns, will leave job June 30
- End of Jordan school year is bumped up, graduation plans are still up in the air
- Jordan's Hennen named SDSU's Female Athlete of the Year
- Strack leaves Jordan Police for Scott County Sheriff's Office
- Jordan Police calls: April 21-26
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store prepares for May 8 opening
-
Shakopee survey pinpoints who's logging in to distance learning and how teachers, parents are faring
-
Eastern Carver County School Board selects three superintendent finalists
-
Prior Lake police reports, April 28 to May 5
-
Commentary: Helping shine a bright light on the community
-
Chanhassen man drowns in Lake Minnetonka
-
Eight candidates to interview for District 112 Superintendent position
-
Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Matt Helgerson resigns, will leave job June 30
-
Updated: Charlie's on Prior goes up for sale amid pandemic restrictions, remains open
-
2020 Lakefront Music Fest canceled: 'Absolutely the right thing to do,' organizer says