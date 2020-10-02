Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 1, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the October 1, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan woman searches for a missing family heirloom
- Q&A with Jordan Mayor candidate Mike Franklin
- Q&A with Jordan Mayor candidate Tanya Velishek
- Q&A with Jordan Mayor candidate Terry Stier
- Q&A with Jordan School Board candidate Sara Lehnen
- Q&A with Jordan School Board candidate Rob Langheim
- Q&A with Jordan School Board candidate Molly Monyok
- Q&A with Jordan City Council candidate Jeff Will
- Scott County Fast-Track Business Challenge announces finalists
- Q&A with Jordan School Board candidate Lauren Pedersen
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
City of Shakopee questions water quality, SPUC officials say city is 'just wrong'
-
"A modern treehouse": Chanhassen home featured in state-wide architects tour
-
Q&A with Savage Mayor candidate Kim Holler
-
Law enforcement responds to concerns over Level 3 sex offender moving to Carver County
-
Shakopee Brewhall has a new batch of beer in memory of owner's close friend
-
Shakopee police and fire reports Sept. 21-27
-
Jordan woman searches for a missing family heirloom
-
Three Shakopee students semifinalists for prestigious academic award
-
Winter MSHSL sports given green light, fall state tournaments are not
-
Chanhassen's Ben Scheller, Chaska's Ethan Leonard a step ahead of the rest