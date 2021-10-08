Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 7, 2021 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Jordan High School honors alumni in Hall of Fame ceremony
- After a year of fear, Halloween attractions return spookier than ever
- After a year of fear, Halloween attractions return spookier than ever
- Jordan Hall of Fame to be inducted Oct. 1
- Plenty of big plays for the Hubmen, but in a third straight defeat
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee banker on unpaid leave following Facebook post criticizing school board chair
-
Volleyball: Chanhassen shocks No. 3 Eden Prairie in three games
-
Victims identified in fatal crash on Highway 13
-
Obituary for Tiffany C. Johnson
-
Prior Lake smoke shop sues city over ban on flavored vape products
-
Boathouse Brothers, Shakopee Brewhall part of 20th annual Autumn Brew Review
-
New lakefront amenities to be designed for Spring Lake Regional Park
-
Obituary for Duane Kuechle
-
Savage resident's pumpkin patch brings neighborhood together
-
Jordan High School honors alumni in Hall of Fame ceremony