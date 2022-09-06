Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 1, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Woman who allegedly took infant son during visitation in Scott County charged with kidnapping
- Scott County approves temporary moratorium on THC products for townships
- Heimatfest brings Jordan together this weekend
- End of the line for the Brewers on the Class C state diamond
- Chambers, Hentges, Busch get the call for the Jordan Hall of Fame
- Krueger, Sharp expected to lead Jordan teams on trails
- Ferguson's Orchard expands attractions at Minnesota Harvest in Jordan
- Annual Heimatfest scheduled for Sept. 9-10
- Dominant way to start for the new-look Hubmen on gridiron
- Public notices from the September 1, 2022 Jordan Independent
Promotions & Specials
