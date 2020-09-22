Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 3, 2020 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the September 3, 2020 Jordan Independent
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Letter: Please take pandemic seriously
- The search is over: 2020 Heimatfest medallion has been found
- Pet of the week
- How area orchards are adjusting for coronavirus
- Commentary: Is it apathy, hubris, cost, or laziness?
- Jordan City Council approves preliminary levy to lower tax rates in 2021
- With fate of high school wrestling pending, some organizations get creative
- Sparkling wine tasting room to open in downtown Jordan
- Paid letter: MPPOA endorses local candidates
- Commentary: Jordan City Council must stand firm through difficult decisions
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake father and teenage son charged with first-degree murder for drug-sale killing
-
Candidate forums and questionnaires: Here's where Savage voters can hear from candidates
-
Shakopee's Tim Brockhouse turns his racing passion into the family business
-
Section tournaments to continue with MSHSL fall sports
-
Paid letter: DuLaney would be hard-working steward for Shakopee
-
Game on! MSHSL approves football, volleyball to return to the fall
-
Carver group to plant tree in Gazebo Park
-
Chaska grad moving back to Carver County after serving time for two counts of criminal sexual conduct
-
Charges: Drive-by shooting in Shakopee left bullet holes in home with residents inside
-
Obituary for Angie Quinn