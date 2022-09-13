Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 8, 2022 print edition of the Jordan Independent newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Jordan
Articles
- Ferguson's Orchard expands attractions at Minnesota Harvest in Jordan
- Heimatfest brings Jordan together this weekend
- Woman who allegedly took infant son during visitation in Scott County charged with kidnapping
- Scott County approves temporary moratorium on THC products for townships
- Depth, experience are leading the Jordan netters on the court
- Public notices from the September 1, 2022 Jordan Independent
- Chambers, Hentges, Busch get the call for the Jordan Hall of Fame
- Krueger, Sharp expected to lead Jordan teams on trails
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
New Prague man dies in single-vehicle crash south of Prior Lake
-
Annual Steamboat Days draws crowds to Carver
-
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
-
Body recovered from Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
-
Ferguson's Orchard expands attractions at Minnesota Harvest in Jordan
-
Public Notices from the September 8, 2022 Chaska Herald
-
Prior Lake residents form start-up lab offering new water testing service
-
Savage City Council authorizes negotiations to buy Quality Inn
-
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 29-Sept. 5
-
Obituary for Alan J. Wermerskirchen