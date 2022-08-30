The annual German-themed Heimatfest in Jordan is slated for the weekend of Sept. 9-10.
Festivities will kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a large car cruise in the historic downtown area from 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m., followed by a street dance featuring live music from IV Play. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the annual Heimatfest parade will start at 11 a.m. and will trek through downtown Jordan. Trophies will be awarded for various “best” categories.
Parade entry registrations are being accepted through Sept. 2. For more information, contact Tom Nikunen at (952) 492-2535.
Many other Saturday events are planned. The “Run of the Mill 5K & Family Fun Run” will start at 8 a.m. at Lagoon Park, which is the host site for family activities planned in the afternoon and evening. Food vendors, contests, bingo, live music and other entertainment are on the docket. The evening will conclude with fireworks.
A complete schedule of Heimatfest events will be featured in next week’s Jordan Independent.