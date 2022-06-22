Allen Andersen, a former prosecutor in the Scott County Attorney's Office, has announced his candidacy for Scott County Attorney.
Besides his work as a prosecutor, Andersen created the Scott County Veterans Treatment Court, according to a June 21 press release. He grew up in Savage and Prior Lake and later joined the Marine Corps.
“Allen strongly believes in a justice system that emphasizes the rehabilitation of justice involved individuals and their reintegration into the community, while ensuring public safety is always the highest priority,” Andersen’s team stated in the release.
His opponent in the fall election will be Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar, who recently announced plans to seek re-election. Andersen worked as an attorney under Hocevar from 2019 until January of this year.